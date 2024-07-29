Prurigo Nodularis Competitive Landscape Report 2024: 20 Molecules in the Pipeline, with 3 Drugs in Phase III and Nine Drugs in Phase II

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prurigo Nodularis: Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













This report provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in PN (Peripheral Neuropathy) therapeutics. In 2024, more than 1.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of PN are anticipated in the 16 countries covered in the analyst's epidemiology forecast for PN.

Currently, there is only a single disease-modifying innovator therapy available in the market for PN. The PN pipeline comprises 20 molecules, with three drugs in Phase III and nine drugs in Phase II. Over the past 10 years, approximately 34.9% of clinical trial sites for PN were in Europe, followed by 34.4% in Asia-Pacific. Additionally, asset transaction deals were notably prevalent in Europe and North America, reflecting significant activity in these regions.













