Hong Kong (China SAR) Wealth Management Market for HNW Investors 2024: Opportunities, Investment Preferences, Service Requirements, and Portfolio Allocations

This report sizes the opportunity within Hong Kong's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of its HNW investors.



The Hong Kong HNW market is dominated by older and professional males. HNW investors have mainly sourced their wealth from earned income, while entrepreneurial income and family businesses form smaller yet growing sources. In a highly competitive market such as this, advisory mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand. A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for financial planning provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for global wealth managers in the foreseeable future.



Scope

Expats constitute 28.4% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for 12.5% of the Hong Kong HNW portfolio and has strong current demand.

Equities dominate the Hong Kong HNW asset portfolio.

The average Hong Kong HNW investor offshores 39.4% of their wealth abroad, and this proportion is expected to increase over the next 12 months.

Develop and enhance your client-targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences.

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match the current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Develop your service proposition to match the demand expressed by Hong Kong HNW investors and react proactively to forecast changes in demand.

1. Demographics



2. Expats



3. Investment Style Preferences



4. Asset Allocation Preferences



5. Offshore Investment Preferences



6. Products and Services



7. Appendix



