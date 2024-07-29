Global Automotive Manufacturing Industry Guide 2019-2028

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Manufacturing Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

Automotive manufacturing market is segmented into car manufacturing, motorcycle manufacturing, and truck manufacturing. Market value of the automotive manufacturing industry is calculated based on the manufacturer's selling price, excluding taxes and levies. Market volume represents the production of vehicles in a country in a specific year.

Passenger cars are motor vehicles designed to transport passengers. They have at least four wheels and no more than eight seats, including the driver's seat. This category includes mini, small, medium, large, exclusive, and luxury cars, as well as compact, mid, and full-size SUVs/crossovers. Passenger cars also encompass compact, small, and large MPVs, mini, compact, mid, and full-size pickups, and sport coupe cars. The passenger car segment's scope covers ICE, hybrid, and electric cars as well.

The motorcycle manufacturing segment includes powered two-wheelers, including mopeds, for on-road, racetrack-only, and off-road use.

The truck manufacturing segment covers three types of vehicles: light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy trucks, and buses & coaches. Motorcycle and truck manufacturing segments don't cover hybrid and electric vehicles.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The global automotive manufacturing industry recorded revenues of $2.43 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% between 2018 and 2023.

Industry production volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 0.03% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 168.2 million units in 2023.

The US is the largest automotive manufacturer worldwide, followed by China and Japan. The dominant position of these countries is attributed to their comprehensive automotive supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem supporting large-scale automotive production.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global automotive manufacturing Industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global automotive manufacturing Industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key automotive manufacturing Industry players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global automotive manufacturing Industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the global automotive manufacturing Industry by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global automotive manufacturing Industry in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global automotive manufacturing Industry?

How has the Industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global automotive manufacturing Industry?

Company Profiles

AB Volvo

Ashok Leyland Limited

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Company Limited

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK Ltd

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Kamaz

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

PACCAR Inc.

Renault SA

SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

Stellantis NV

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Tata Motors Limited

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd

