Capital Product Partners L.P. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on August 2, 2024, CPLP will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. On the same day, Friday, August 2, 2024, CPLP will host an interactive conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.



Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Capital Product Partners” to the operator and/or conference ID 13748234. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers .

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://ir.capitalpplp.com / and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 20 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and eight Neo-Panamax container vessels. In addition, CPLP has agreed to acquire six latest generation LNG/Cs to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027 and 10 gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit our website: www.capitalpplp.com .

CPLP-F

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com

Investor Relations / Media

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: cplp@capitallink.com

Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.