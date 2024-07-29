Global Methanol Industry Research 2024: China to Dominate Global Methanol Supply, Iran to Lead Global Methanol Capacity Additions, Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Methanol Market (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Methanol market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 2% CAGR over the period 2024-2030

China remains the leading consumer of Methanol on a global scale. With the advancement in urbanization and industrialization in Asian countries such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, the need for methanol in various sectors such as construction, packaging, and automotive has increased. This has resulted in an increased demand for Methanol in the region.

  Methanol demand and supply analysis by key countries
  Demand and supply analysis of Methanol by type
  Upcoming capacity additions by key countries
  Details of upcoming propylene projects

  Obtain the most up to date market information on global Methanol market
  Identify opportunities in the global Methanol industry with the help of key upcoming projects
  Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Methanol capacity data

Key Topics Covered:

  • Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers
  • China to Dominate Global Methanol Supply
  • Methanol - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows
  • Iran to Lead Global Methanol Capacity Additions
  • End-Use Industries to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions
  • Key Methanol Projects Globally
  • Key Upcoming Methanol Projects

