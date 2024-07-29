NextGen Supply Chain Conference Announces Keynotes

Framingham, MA , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21-23, the NextGen Supply Chain Conference, presented by Peerless Media and Supply Chain Management Review, will bring together an impressive lineup of industry leaders for two days of high-level presentations, case studies and interactive sessions focused on the strategies for a digital future and integrating emerging technologies in the supply chain industry including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics.

Keynotes Include —

Amy Rardin, Global Sr. Director, Procter & Gamble

Luis Roman, Global Head of Site & Supply Chain Services, Johnson & Johnson Jennifer Springer, Sr. Dir. Customer Fulfillment, Whirlpool Corporation

Walmart is the 2024 Visionary Award Winner. Karisa Sprague, SVP, Fulfillment and Reverse Operations, U.S. Supply Chain will accept the award. Karisa will discuss Walmart’s systematic approach to promoting supply chain sustainability.

Sponsors include Honeywell Intelligrated, Zion Solutions Group, Addverb, Aptean, TGW Systems Inc, and Peak Technologies.

About the Annual NextGen Supply Chain Conference

The NextGen Supply Chain Conference is the premier educational conference that answers the question: “What’s next in supply chain management” for senior-level SCM professionals. Only NGSC is exclusively dedicated to preparing executives for the coming technologies and processes that will have the most transformative effects on their supply chains. Visit nextgensupplychainconference.com.

About Peerless Media

Founded in 2010, Peerless Media is the leading provider of independent business content and information serving the supply chain, logistics, materials handling, and design engineering industries. Through our flagship brands, Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, Supply Chain Management Review, Material Handling Product News, SupplyChain247.com, MaterialHandling247.com, DigitalEngineering247.com and Robotics247.com, we offer unparalleled B2B coverage via publications, websites, newsletters, conferences, and research. Visit peerlessmedia.com.

