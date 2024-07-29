North America (NAFTA) Construction Industry Guide 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $28,97,520.8 million in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 13% over the 2019-23 period.



The NAFTA Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico.

Within the construction industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $22,93,600.0 million in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $3,51,083.5 and $2,52,837.3 million, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the construction industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $30,16,227.4 million in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $4,73,913.7 and $2,91,323.0 million, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA construction Industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA construction Industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction Industry players' NAFTA operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA construction Industry with five year forecasts

Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Construction

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Construction in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Construction in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Construction in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

Abitare In SpA

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

AF Gruppen ASA

Alarko Holding AS

AtkinsRealis Group Inc

Aveng Ltd

Balfour Beatty plc

Ballast Nedam NV

Barratt Developments Plc

Bechtel Corp

Bilfinger SE

Bouygues SA

CCLA Group

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

CIMIC Group Limited

City Developments Ltd

Colliers International Group Inc

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

D.R. Horton Inc

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

DL E&C Co Ltd

Downer EDI Ltd

Eiffage SA

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA

Ferrovial SE

Ferrovial, S.A.

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV

Fluor Corporation

Frasers Property Ltd

Grupo Carso SA de CV

Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA

Hindustan Construction Co Ltd

HOCHTIEF AG

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Ircon International Ltd

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Kajima Corporation

Kier Group plc

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Lendlease Corporation Limited

Lennar Corp

LSR Group

Maire SpA

Mostotrest

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

MT Hojgaard AS

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd

NCC AB

NCC Ltd

Norconsult Holding AS

Novonor

Nurol Construction and Trading Co Inc

Obayashi Corp

Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

Peab AB

Per Aarsleff Holding AS

PIK Group

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk

PT Ciputra Development Tbk

PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Raubex Group Ltd

Renaissance Construction Ltd

Rizzani de Eccher SpA

Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim AS

Royal BAM Group nv

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV

Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV

Samsung C&T Corp

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Skanska AB

SRV Group Plc

Stantec Inc

STRABAG SE

Tata Projects Ltd

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc

Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

Veidekke ASA

Vinci SA

Vonovia SE

Webuild SpA

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Woh Hup Pvt Ltd

WSP Global Inc

YIT Corp





