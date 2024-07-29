North America (NAFTA) Construction Industry Guide 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $28,97,520.8 million in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 13% over the 2019-23 period.
The NAFTA Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico.
- Within the construction industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $22,93,600.0 million in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $3,51,083.5 and $2,52,837.3 million, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the construction industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $30,16,227.4 million in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $4,73,913.7 and $2,91,323.0 million, respectively.
Scope
- Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 NAFTA Construction
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Construction in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Construction in Mexico
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Construction in The United States
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Company Profiles
- Abitare In SpA
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- AF Gruppen ASA
- Alarko Holding AS
- AtkinsRealis Group Inc
- Aveng Ltd
- Balfour Beatty plc
- Ballast Nedam NV
- Barratt Developments Plc
- Bechtel Corp
- Bilfinger SE
- Bouygues SA
- CCLA Group
- China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
- CIMIC Group Limited
- City Developments Ltd
- Colliers International Group Inc
- Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
- Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes
- D.R. Horton Inc
- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
- DL E&C Co Ltd
- Downer EDI Ltd
- Eiffage SA
- Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA
- EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA
- Ferrovial SE
- Ferrovial, S.A.
- Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV
- Fluor Corporation
- Frasers Property Ltd
- Grupo Carso SA de CV
- Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA
- Hindustan Construction Co Ltd
- HOCHTIEF AG
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Ircon International Ltd
- J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
- Kajima Corporation
- Kier Group plc
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Lendlease Corporation Limited
- Lennar Corp
- LSR Group
- Maire SpA
- Mostotrest
- MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
- MT Hojgaard AS
- Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd
- NCC AB
- NCC Ltd
- Norconsult Holding AS
- Novonor
- Nurol Construction and Trading Co Inc
- Obayashi Corp
- Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
- Peab AB
- Per Aarsleff Holding AS
- PIK Group
- PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Astra International Tbk
- PT Ciputra Development Tbk
- PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
- Raubex Group Ltd
- Renaissance Construction Ltd
- Rizzani de Eccher SpA
- Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim AS
- Royal BAM Group nv
- Royal Boskalis Westminster NV
- Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV
- Samsung C&T Corp
- Sekisui House, Ltd.
- Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
- Skanska AB
- SRV Group Plc
- Stantec Inc
- STRABAG SE
- Tata Projects Ltd
- The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
- Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd
- Veidekke ASA
- Vinci SA
- Vonovia SE
- Webuild SpA
- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
- Woh Hup Pvt Ltd
- WSP Global Inc
- YIT Corp
