Construction Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2024: Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa Size and Forecasts 2019-2028

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $59,12,138.8 million to the global construction industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $84,78,259.9 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 7.5% over the 2023-28 period.
- Within the construction industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $46,83,155.2 million in 2023. This was followed by India and Mexico with a value of $8,01,396.6 and $2,52,837.3 million, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the construction industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $67,15,113.6 million in 2028, followed by India and Mexico with expected values of $12,42,094.6 and $2,91,323.0 million, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five construction Industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five construction Industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction Industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five construction Industry with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the emerging five construction Industry by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the emerging five construction Industry in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five construction Industry?
- How has the Industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five construction Industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Construction
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Construction in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Construction in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Construction in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Construction in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Construction in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
- Abitare In SpA
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- AF Gruppen ASA
- Alarko Holding AS
- AtkinsRealis Group Inc
- Aveng Ltd
- Balfour Beatty plc
- Ballast Nedam NV
- Barratt Developments Plc
- Bechtel Corp
- Bilfinger SE
- Bouygues SA
- CCLA Group
- China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
- CIMIC Group Limited
- City Developments Ltd
- Colliers International Group Inc
- Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
- Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes
- D.R. Horton Inc
- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
- DL E&C Co Ltd
- Downer EDI Ltd
- Eiffage SA
- Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA
- EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA
- Ferrovial SE
- Ferrovial, S.A.
- Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV
- Fluor Corporation
- Frasers Property Ltd
- Grupo Carso SA de CV
- Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA
- Hindustan Construction Co Ltd
- HOCHTIEF AG
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Ircon International Ltd
- J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
- Kajima Corporation
- Kier Group plc
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Lendlease Corporation Limited
- Lennar Corp
- LSR Group
- Maire SpA
- Mostotrest
- MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
- MT Hojgaard AS
- Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd
- NCC AB
- NCC Ltd
- Norconsult Holding AS
- Novonor
- Nurol Construction and Trading Co Inc
- Obayashi Corp
- Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
- Peab AB
- Per Aarsleff Holding AS
- PIK Group
- PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Astra International Tbk
- PT Ciputra Development Tbk
- PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
- Raubex Group Ltd
- Renaissance Construction Ltd
- Rizzani de Eccher SpA
- Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim AS
- Royal BAM Group nv
- Royal Boskalis Westminster NV
- Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV
- Samsung C&T Corp
- Sekisui House, Ltd.
- Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
- Skanska AB
- SRV Group Plc
- Stantec Inc
- STRABAG SE
- Tata Projects Ltd
- The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
- Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd
- Veidekke ASA
- Vinci SA
- Vonovia SE
- Webuild SpA
- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
- Woh Hup Pvt Ltd
- WSP Global Inc
- YIT Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6om0x0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.