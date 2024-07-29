North America (NAFTA) Hybrid & Electric Cars Industry Guide 2019-2023 & 2024-2028 with Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid & Electric Cars North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Hybrid & Electric Cars industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The hybrid & electric cars industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $143,243.5 million in 2023. The US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 44.7% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the hybrid & electric cars industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $132,320.9 million in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $9.82 and $1.09 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the hybrid & electric cars industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $630,408.7 million in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $18.68 and $3.37 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Hybrid & Electric Cars

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Hybrid & Electric Cars in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Hybrid & Electric Cars in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Hybrid & Electric Cars in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

AB Volvo

BAIC Motor Corporation Ltd

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Company Limited

BYD India Pvt Ltd

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co Ltd

Hyundai Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Renault SA

SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

Tata Motors Limited

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89yet7

