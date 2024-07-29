Protein Labeling Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.55 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein labeling market size is predicted to increase from USD 2.46 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 5.12 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.
Key Takeaways
- North America led the market with the largest revenue share of 42% in 2023.
- By product, the reagents segment has held a major revenue share of 64% in 2023.
- By method, the in-vitro segment has contributed more than 71% of revenue share in 2023.
- By application, the immunological techniques segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 41% in 2023.
- By application, the fluorescence microscopy segment is anticipated to grow at a solid CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period.
Protein Labeling Market at a Glance
The protein labeling market utilizes several reagents or molecules to monitor biological processes, quantify compounds and detect protein modifications. The ability to label a target protein provides researchers with a multitude of opportunities to engage with a protein and gain insight into the various intricate functions that proteins carry out within the body. The proteins are generally labeled using three types of tags: biotin, radioactive enzymes, or fluorescent substances. These labels are attached covalently to the protein’s active site. The labeling can be done either in vitro or in vivo. Protein labeling is widely used in different fields like biotechnology, medicine, genetics, forensics, cell biology, drug discovery, etc.
Evolving Research and Development as a Driver for Protein Labeling Market
The current biological research is a driver in the protein labeling market. Proteomics, genomics, metabolomics, ELISA, Western blotting, etc. are some of the ongoing research topics. Proteomics involves the detection and quantitation of proteins. ELISA and Western blotting are immunological-based assays for the detection of proteins. Fluorescence imaging microscopy is commonly utilized for the live-cell detection of proteins. Such advancements in current biological research can boost the market's growth potential.
Restraint
High Cost of Labeling Kits
The exorbitant cost of protein labeling kits is a restraint of protein labeling market. The cost of recombinase reagents is also high. This restricts the affordability of advanced research and development for some organizations and also hampers throughput and versatility. Additionally, the labeling of a protein results in a complete or partial loss of protein function.
Advanced Imaging Techniques as an Opportunity for Protein Labeling Market
The current most common techniques for imaging protein labeling include fluorescence microscopes, plate readers, flow cytometers, and cell sorters. Although these techniques are widely used, the limited resolution of the images from these techniques is insufficient for a detailed understanding of the proteins. Hence, there is a need for high-resolution imaging techniques and tools. Scientists are investigating novel approaches utilizing advanced techniques like artificial intelligence and machine learning. The utilization of these techniques can improve the resolution of imaging techniques.
- In April 2024, researchers at CeMM developed a novel approach, vpCells, for simultaneously labeling multiple proteins using five distinct fluorescent colors. This approach combines high-throughput microscopy, computer vision, and machine learning.
Top Companies in the Protein Labeling Market:
- Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
- Sigma Aldrich
- Shiru
- Jena Bioscience
- Promega Corporation
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- LGC Ltd.
- New England Biolabs
- AnaSpec
Regional Insights
North America dominated the protein labeling market globally in 2023. The region is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Countries like the U.S. and Canada are at the forefront of accelerating the market's growth potential. Cutting-edge research and development and advanced healthcare systems boost the protein labeling market. The latest research on proteomics and metabolomics, as well as advancements in mass spectrometry, demonstrates the positive potential for the market.
- In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. announced an agreement to use cutting-edge protein analysis to accelerate the development of therapeutics. The agreement was signed to showcase the benefits of combining their technology for protein analysis and to give their laboratories access to cutting-edge biopharmaceutical tools that will allow them to better understand the outcomes of protein separation.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow faster in the protein labeling market. Countries like China, India, and Japan are emerging in protein labeling research and applications. Advanced research and development, like novel drug discovery, multi-omics studies, etc., potentiates market growth. Also, the government’s policies encouraging such research enhance the market’s growth.
- In February 2024, researchers at IISER Bhopal developed Baylis Hillman orchestrated Protein Aminothiol Labeling (BHoPAL) technology. This novel technology resolves the long-standing problem of maintaining protein function when treated with chemicals by allowing the attachment of certain chemical components to particular sites on proteins.
Recent Developments
- In April 2022, a German company, Nanotemper Technologies, in collaboration with PharmAI, announced the launch of Proto, a free AI-based web tool for measuring molecular interactions efficiently to discover novel drugs.
- In November 2022, researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College of London developed a novel method, Bio-Orthogonal Cell line-specific Tagging of Glycoproteins (BOCTAG), for the identification of proteins released by a specific type of cell. The chemical tags attached to a sugar molecule bind to the genetically modified cell, which can be identified using chemical tags.
- In October 2023, biomedical engineers at UC Davis developed a novel light-activated tool, BioID, for detecting protein-protein interactions. The enzyme TurboID that carries out biotin labeling was divided into halves and attached to the proteins. The halves were activated upon exposure to light and deactivated upon removal of the light source. The method was developed to reduce false positives by labeling proteins that interact with a target within a brief time window.
- In March 2024, researchers at Boston College developed a novel method, the electrochemical protein labeling reaction, eCLIC, to modify proteins. The researchers used a mild charge of electricity to incorporate 5-hydroxytryptophan at the active site of various proteins. The administration of this conjugate into the cells kills cancer cells, specifically with reduced cytotoxicity.
Segmental Insights
By Product
The reagents segment dominated the protein labeling market with a major revenue share of 64% in 2023. The reagents are classified as classic dyes that bind to a particular functional group on a target biomolecule, enabling further detection or purification of the biomolecule. The reactive dyes used for protein labeling include amine labeling, thiol labeling, and carbonyl labeling. Another type of reagent includes fluorescent dyes, which are small, natural, or organic fluorescent molecules that are employed in in vitro experiments for the labeling of biologically relevant molecules. Examples of fluorescent dyes are cyanine, fluorescein, and ethidium bromide.
By Method
The in vitro labeling segment dominated the protein labeling market with a revenue share of 71% in 2023. The most widely used in vitro labeling methods include chemical and enzymatic methods. The chemical method of protein labeling involves covalently attaching a label conjugated to chemical groups that react with particular amino acids. Whereas, the enzymatic method requires polymerases, ATP, and labeled amino acids or nucleotides.
By Application
The immunological techniques segment dominated the protein labeling market, with the largest revenue share of 41% in 2023. Immunological techniques describe the identification and characterization of viral infections and target cells through the use of antibodies, to detect viral proteins or cellular markers. Since protein labeling can observe cellular processes, like protein synthesis and transport, it is a crucial component of immunological experiments. The different immunological techniques include ELISA, RIA, immunoprecipitation, and western blotting.
The fluorescence microscopy segment also holds a rising growth potential for the protein labeling market, with an anticipated CAGR growth of 9.78% during the forecast period. The fluorescent dyes used for protein labeling are observed using a fluorescence microscope. This technique is widely used to determine the impact of a particular gene, by quantifying the levels of proteins expressed in a certain tissue. Another application is monitoring the processes of the cells by observing a protein under a microscope.
