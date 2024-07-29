U.S. Absence Management Market Size to Worth USD 729.60 Million by 2033

Ottawa, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. absence management market size was valued at USD 297.35 million in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 729.60 million by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The U.S. absence management market is driven by the rising number of IT industries, evolving technologies and need of easy management.



The U.S. absence management market encompasses the human resource (HR) management segment, which is focused on providing solutions and services to manage employee absences effectively. Employees are precious assets, and unexpected absences can disrupt team productivity and hurt the company's bottom line.

Organizations utilize absence management tools to track, understand, and adjust employee absences. This process includes policies, strategies, and instruments to guarantee that daily operations are not affected. Effective absence management can result in a healthier, more productive workplace. Businesses must balance expenses such as training, office space, energy, and insurance because absences result in lost productivity and wasted operational costs.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3054

U.S. Absence Management Market Revenue (USD Million), By Deployment Mode, 2022 to 2032





By Deployment Mode 2022 2023 2027 2032 On-Premise 128.22 139.01 193.8 299.47 Cloud-Based 144.58 158.34 229.8 373.49



U.S. Absence Management Market Revenue (USD Million), By Application, 2022 to 2032





By Application 2022 2023 2027 2032 Large Enterprises 166.41 180.64 253.1 393.68 SMEs 106.39 116.71 170.5 279.28



U.S. Absence Management Market Revenue (USD Million), By End Users, 2022 to 2032





By End Users 2022 2023 2027 2032 BFSI 68.2 74.64 108.02 174.97 Manufacturing 45.83 49.66 69.05 106.33 Healthcare 48.97 53.82 79.21 130.89 Retail 34.51 37.85 55.28 90.51 Government and Public Sector 34.37 37.08 50.62 76.04 Others 40.92 44.31 61.42 94.21

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3054

U.S. Absence Management Market Key Insights:

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment has contributed the largest market share of 53.25% in 2023.

By application, the large enterprises segment accounted for the biggest market share of 60.75% in 2023.

By end user, the BFSI segment has generated a major market share of 25.10% in 2023.

By end user, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

With the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic, employment in the U.S. workforce, which serves as the economy’s backbone, has been steadily increasing. The work market in the U.S. is changing as Generation Z joins and baby boomers retire, yet women have yet to achieve parity with men due to increased home and caregiving duties. Part-time jobs are more frequent among women.

The country has a tradition of accepting immigrants, and foreign-born workers are more likely to participate in the labor market. Popular states have the most employed people. The industries with the most employment include education and health services and professional and business services; hence, an appropriate absence management policy is needed.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Scope of U.S. Absence Management Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size by 2033 USD 729.60 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 324.41 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 297.35 Million Market Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 9% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Deployment Mode, Application, and End User

U.S. Absence Management Market Segments Outlook

Deployment Mode Outlook

The cloud-based segment dominated the U.S. absence management market in 2023. Cloud-based software, like ERPs and AP automation, provides several benefits to enterprises. It lowers expenses by charging a monthly membership fee, eliminating the need to invest in data servers or infrastructure. It also increases flexibility by allowing employees to access dashboards from anywhere using a smartphone or internet-connected device.

Regular upgrades are implemented to increase usability, and data security is enhanced by being spread among global servers hosted by companies such as AWS. Cloud-based software may seamlessly interface with other software, ensuring efficient information flow and connecting departments.

Customize this study as per your requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/3054

Application Outlook

The large enterprises segment dominated the U.S. absence management market in 2023. Large firms, generally international corporations, are successful for a variety of reasons. They have easier access to funding, better management, greater market strength, economies of scale, more consumer choices, and lower risk.

Large enterprises can acquire money in a variety of ways, including issuing debentures, selling stock on the stock exchange, and obtaining long-term bank loans. They can also provide cheaper pricing or larger price cuts owing to economies of scale. They can also offer additional value-added services, such as extended business hours or interest-free credit installment. Large corporations are well-diversified across numerous markets, nations, and products, allowing them to build R&D while mitigating the risks of unpredictability in the external business environment. So, managing absence in large enterprises is critical.

End User Outlook

The BFSI segment dominated the U.S. absence management market in 2023. The BFSI industry, which encompasses banking, insurance, and financial services, is an important component of the worldwide economy. It provides a wide variety of services, including commercial and investment banking, assets management, insurance, and financial markets. The sector is heavily regulated and continually evolving to suit the changing demand for alternative financial products and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Traditional banking services, such as checking and savings accounts, remain popular, while investment banking services assist businesses in generating cash.

The manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Manufacturing industries are essential for developing and producing goods and services that benefit society. They provide jobs, promote economic progress, foster innovation, instill pride, and assure product safety. Manufacturing enterprises employ more than 12 million people in the United States, accounting for around 8% of the labor force. They also improve the quality of life by supplying necessities such as automobiles, clothing, and computers. Overall, manufacturing improves the quality of life for many individuals, and hence, it is necessary to have a proper absence management policy.

Browse More Insights:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size and Forecast: The global artificial intelligence (AI) market size was valued at USD 538.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 2,575.16 billion by 2032, progressing with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was valued at USD 538.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 2,575.16 billion by 2032, progressing with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% from 2023 to 2032. Prescriptive Analytics Market Size and Forecast : The global prescriptive analytics market size was evaluated at USD 6.21 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 54.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



: The global size was evaluated at USD 6.21 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 54.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Streaming Analytics Market Size and Forecast: The global streaming analytics market size was exhibited at USD 20.33 billion in 2022 and it is projected to hit around USD 222.57 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.04% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was exhibited at USD 20.33 billion in 2022 and it is projected to hit around USD 222.57 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.04% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Machine Learning Market Size and Forecast: The global machine learning market size was estimated at USD 38.11 billion in 2022 and it is projected to surpass around USD 771.38 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 35.09% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was estimated at USD 38.11 billion in 2022 and it is projected to surpass around USD 771.38 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 35.09% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Digital Transformation Market Size and Forecast : The global digital transformation market size is calculated at USD 1,184.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 9,149.49 billion by 2033, growing at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2024 to 2033.



: The global size is calculated at USD 1,184.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 9,149.49 billion by 2033, growing at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2024 to 2033. Facility Management Market Size and Forecast : The global facility management market size was estimated at USD 1.39 trillion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 2.26 trillion by 2033 with a registered CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2033.



: The global size was estimated at USD 1.39 trillion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 2.26 trillion by 2033 with a registered CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2033. Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast: The global fleet management market size was evaluated at USD 22 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 57.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.



The global size was evaluated at USD 22 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 57.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Asset Performance Management Market Size and Forecast: The global asset performance management market size was estimated at USD 19 billion in the year 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 53.22 billion by 2032, expanding growth at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was estimated at USD 19 billion in the year 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 53.22 billion by 2032, expanding growth at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032. Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market Size and Forecast: The global contract lifecycle management software market size was USD 2.36 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 2.65 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 7.34 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2033.



The global size was USD 2.36 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 2.65 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 7.34 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2033. Enterprise Mobility Market Size and Forecast: The global enterprise mobility market size was estimated at USD 24.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 194.88 billion by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

U.S. Absence Management Market Dynamics

Driver: Safeguard business

Unplanned absences are a huge burden for any firm, affecting output, team members, and departments. Because everyone has many duties, any day, while not at full capability, might be difficult, and this can lead to decreased productivity or greater stress.

However, organizations that manage their absences well can surpass their competition. Not all firms have an absence management policy, but those that do are often prepared for any circumstance. An absence management solution may protect a company against unplanned absences, ensuring that no one is overworked and productivity stays high even when operations are not at full capacity.

Restraint: Regulatory challenges



Regulatory challenges are a major restraint of the U.S. absence management market in 2023. Regulatory compliance is a key concern for enterprises throughout the world as they try to keep up with new enforcement trends and regulations. Technology is critical for monitoring changes, conducting risk assessments, and realigning compliance activities.

GRC systems, intended to stay adaptable in the face of regulatory changes, include capabilities like AI-based tracking of new legislation and automatic policy modifications. Businesses in the IT and cybersecurity sectors should prepare for regulatory changes by establishing significant risk areas and tactics.

Opportunity: Automated Replacement Management

Automated replacement management is an important part of controlling staff absence. AI-powered solutions may efficiently deploy the personnel, filling the vacancies quickly and effectively. This not only reduces operational disturbances but also increases productivity by guaranteeing that the correct people are there at the right moment.

Streamlined shift scheduling may boost productivity and lower costs by creating real-time plans based on personnel availability and competencies, reducing the need for manual revisions. AI-powered systems may also automatically discover potential replacements based on established criteria, saving time and effort during replacement searches. Furthermore, AI systems can forecast future demand, allowing managers to arrange shifts more correctly, assuring optimal staffing levels and lowering labor expenses.

U.S. Absence Management Market Leaders



Workforce Software

Kronos

Oracle

Workday

Namely

SAP

Ultimate Software

Zenefits

AbsenceSoft

ADP

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Workday, Inc. announced new AI technologies to improve the developer platform, workday extension, and the workday AI marketplace. These enhancements make it easier for developers and partners to create intelligent solutions, and they give customers a single location to access the finest AI solutions from Workday and its partners.



In May 2024, AbsenceSoft, a prominent SaaS platform for leave of absence and accommodations management, won the 2024 HR Tech Awards Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category. This is the company's second consecutive victory in this top industry event, backed by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, which recognizes quality and innovation in HR technology.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs



By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

I.T. and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Others



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4285

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: http://www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter