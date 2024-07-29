Canada Cards and Payments Market Key Opportunities and Risks to 2028, Featuring Payments Canada, Interac, PayBright, Klarna, Moneris and Global Payments

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Canada Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Canadian cards and payments industry, including :

Current and forecast values for each market in the Canadian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Canadian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Canadian cards and payments industry.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Canadian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, cash, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-28f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



Key Highlights

To promote electronic payments and instant payments, Payments Canada is developing a new real-time payment system called Real-Time Rail (RTR). The system will support API integrations, enabling participants to offer value-added services to their customers. Payments Canada partnered with Interac in March 2021 to leverage the latter's exchange solution to facilitate the transmission of RTR payment messages between participants. Mastercard's Vocalink will provide the clearing and settlement solution for the system. The launch of RTR is expected no earlier than 2026.

The Canadian debit card market is dominated by national interbank network Interac. However, many of the country's debit cards are co-badged with Visa and Mastercard. All domestic transactions are processed via the Interac network, while international transactions are processed via the international networks. To expand the use cases of Interac debit cards, Interac partnered with the Toronto Transit Commission in August 2023 to offer contactless payments for public transport fares in Toronto. This enables commuters to pay transport fares via Interac contactless debit cards, directly from their bank account via the Interac Debit service, or using a debit card stored in a participating mobile wallet

The introduction of contactless technology to public transport networks is also boosting contactless payments in the country. For instance, in January 2023, Vancouver public transport agency TransLink partnered with Interac to offer Interac debit card payments for transit fares on buses and metros. TransLink is Canada's first transportation agency to fully implement contactless Interac Debit payments across its entire system. In addition, it also enables commuters to make contactless payments via options such as contactless credit cards and digital wallets.

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Canada along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cards, credit transfers, cash, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company Coverage:

Royal Bank of Canada

TD Canada Trust

Desjardins

Scotiabank

CIBC

BMO

Interac

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Moneris

Global Payments

Chase Paymentech

TD Merchant Solutions

PayPal

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Samsung Pay

Click to Pay

paysafecard

PayBright

Klarna

Afterpay

BRICK

Best Buy

Affrim

RBC Wallet

