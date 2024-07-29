United Kingdom Employment Services Industry Report 2024: A $51.5 Billion Market in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028 Featuring ManpowerGroup, Hays, Randstad, & Adecco Group

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employment Services in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Employment Services in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The employment services market covers temporary and contract staffing services. Temporary staffing is where agencies supply workers to clients temporarily, whereby the workers remain employees of the agency. Permanent staffing is where agencies recruit workers on behalf of clients, with these workers going on to become employees of the client. The market value is the total turnover of agencies from the provision of these services. Services such as employee leasing and independent contracting are not included.

The UK employment services market recorded revenues of $51.5 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 1.6 million average number of temporary agency employees in 2023.

The growth in the UK employment services market is influenced by several macroeconomic factors, such as rising GDP and growing business confidence.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the employment services market in the United Kingdom

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the employment services market in the United Kingdom

Leading company profiles reveal details of key employment services market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom employment services market with five year forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What are the most recent market developments?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. ManpowerGroup, Inc.

8.2. Hays plc

8.3. Randstad N.V.

8.4. Adecco Group AG



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enbydz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.