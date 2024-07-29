Anxiety Treatment Centre Mornington Peninsula Launched by Avive Health Best Private Mental Health Hospital Melbourne

Melbourne, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula, a state-of-the-art private hospital dedicated to providing individuals with a modern, personalised experience towards recovery from mental health issues, today further raised awareness of the level of drug and alcohol dependence in Australia. For more information visit https://avivehealth.com.au/locations/mornington-peninsula.

The latest National Drug Strategy Household Survey (2022–2023) revealed a concerning trend in Australia, with an estimated 10.2 million individuals (47%) aged 14 and over having used illicit drugs at some point in their lives. This figure includes the non-medical use of pharmaceuticals. Additionally, approximately 3.9 million (18%) reported using illicit drugs in the past 12 months, indicating a steady rise in illicit drug use since 2007.

With the number of Australians struggling with addiction on the rise, Avive Health is dedicated to expanding access to effective treatment and support services. Substance use disorders are complicated issues that negatively impact the nation's health. Coping with an addiction can affect people's jobs and relationships.

Addictions are characterised by uncontrolled use of addictive substances, such as alcohol and drugs, despite the individual being aware of the negative consequences on their physical and mental health. The highly experienced multidisciplinary team at Avive Health's private mental health hopital in Melbourne emphasised that although serious, substance use disorders are perfectly treatable.

The modern private health clinic, set in the tranquil surroundings of Mount Eliza, Mornington Peninsula, offers a range of holistic treatment approaches and provides patients with a supportive environment on their road to recovery.

Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula features:

60 private bedrooms: Ensuring patients have a peaceful, private space to rest and recharge.

Group therapy rooms: Providing a safe and supportive setting for patients to connect, share experiences, and learn from one another.

Art therapy room: Offering a creative outlet for patients to express themselves and explore their emotions through art.

Onsite specialist suites: Providing convenient access to medical consultations and personalised care.

Dedicated fitness studio: Promoting physical health and well-being as part of a comprehensive recovery plan.

Landscaped outdoor retreat areas: Encouraging relaxation and reflection amidst the natural beauty of the Mornington Peninsula.

"Our facilities embrace salutogenic design principles, which are based on a research-backed approach focused on creating environments to support health and well-being rather than simply treating illnesses. Our hospitals are designed specifically for mental health; by recognising the connection between a person's health and their physical surroundings, we've created environments that actively support recovery along every step of a patient's hospital treatment journey," said Mark Sweeney, co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer.

Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula offers a wide range of evidence-based treatment programmes, including tailored plans to address alcohol use disorders. The latter include issues where individuals have trouble controlling their consumption and can become preoccupied with alcohol, and experience worrying withdrawal symptoms if they abstain.

The Clinic also takes a holistic approach to drug use disorders where individuals misuse drugs or prescription medications, which can lead to negative physical and mental health impacts as well as social, occupational, and family relationship problems.

To learn more about the Clinic and its research-backed, holistic approach, visit: https://avivehealth.com.au/conditions-we-treat/

About Avive Health:

https://youtu.be/nvpZZPI4kuI?si=_G_0zLOrDvdC-5yh

Avive offers an integrated model of inpatient private hospitals, day programs and outpatient clinics designed to deliver unsurpassed clinical excellence. Avive Health's approach is rooted in the latest evidence-based practices, ensuring the highest standard of care for each individual. Its philosophy is treating the whole person—body, mind, and spirit—for lasting healing and recovery.

###

For more information about Avive Health Melbourne, contact the company here:



Avive Health Melbourne

Michelle Lawrence

+61408204337

michellelawrence@avivehealth.com.au

1 St Johns Lane

Mount Eliza VIC 3930

Australia