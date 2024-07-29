Blue Diamond Resorts’ Butler Program Pioneers Personalized Guest Experiences

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts has recently completed an extensive Butler Certification Program for 2024, setting a new benchmark in luxury and personalized service across its portfolio. Conducted by a Head Master certified by the Hospitality and Butler organization, a representative of the British Butler Institute, this program underscores the brand’s commitment to excellence in hospitality.



The certification is designed to enhance the skills and expertise of butlers stationed at both family-friendly and adults-only resorts within the hotel management company’s properties across Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Antigua, Saint Lucia, and Grenada. This ensures that butlers meet the highest standards of service and attention to detail.

“We are incredibly proud of our butlers who excel in anticipating and fulfilling every guest’s needs,” said Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President - Sales, Marketing & Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. “Their ability to deliver a seamless, personalized experience reflects our commitment to exceptional service. Our butlers are not just service providers; they are dedicated partners in crafting memorable, bespoke experiences for every guest.”

Butlers play a crucial role in the Diamond Club™ and Star Class™ room categories at Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, respectively. These categories offer an elevated experience with exclusive benefits, including private check-in, access to exclusive pool and beach areas, premium amenities, and enhanced services. Butlers are specially trained to anticipate and cater to a wide range of guest needs—from securing dining and spa reservations to arranging celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, and wedding proposals. Integral to the Chairman Suite experience, they also serve guests in these upper categories with exceptional service and attention to detail. This approach transforms traditional butler duties into personalized, guest-centric service, ensuring each stay is meticulously tailored to individual preferences and desires.

In recognition of International Butler Day, Blue Diamond Resorts celebrates the vital contributions of its butlers in delivering exceptional guest experiences. The company stands out as a pioneer in integrating butler services into the all-inclusive model, demonstrating its commitment to blending luxury with personalized service.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

