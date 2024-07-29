Frequence Launches Sophisticated Targeting for Live and Streaming Sports

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today the launch of a new suite of features for advertisers targeting live and streaming sports programming that include comprehensive reporting, omnichannel campaign tactics, and zip code-level targeting.

According to Parks Associates, 89% of U.S. households subscribe to at least one streaming video service, and 30% of all fans have paid for a subscription to a streaming video service to watch sports over the past 12 months. With Frequence’s sports features, advertisers can target these engaged audiences with granular precision wherever they’re watching their favorite athletes.

“Sports fans represent a highly desirable audience for advertisers, given their natural enthusiasm and engagement with the content they’re viewing,” said Matt Robles, VP of Product of Frequence. “With our new features for reaching sports fans, marketers can target, engage and optimize their campaigns to drive best-in-class ROI across a range of inventory sources.”

Research has shown that advertising directed at sports fans works best for businesses in the auto, healthcare, education, physical therapy, and hospitality industries. It outperforms when paired with other digital channels, like display and social, as part of a comprehensive omnichannel campaign.

“Advertising and sports have always been closely associated, because the unique relationship between fans and their favorite athletes drives awareness and ROI,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “With Frequence’s new sports features, we’re giving advertisers the most powerful tools to reach their audiences at their moment of greatest awareness and recall, which is incredibly valuable.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage, and optimize multichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multichannel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

