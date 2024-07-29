MetaCene and Mantle Unite: MetaCene’s Gold Rush Launches on Mantle

Singapore , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaCene, a pioneering blockchain MMORPG, and Mantle, a high-performance blockchain infrastructure, are joining forces to revolutionize the gaming landscape. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths and popularity of both platforms, enhancing the gaming experience for users while showcasing the potential of blockchain technology in gaming.





An Enduring Partnership

This partnership symbolizes the growing synergy between MetaCene and Mantle. MetaCene, known for its commitment to “Co-Entertainment, Co-Governance, and Co-Creation,” has built a robust gaming ecosystem powered by Unreal Engine 5, offering a stunning open-world experience. With $15M raised from top-tier investors like Mantle EcoFund, Folius Ventures, SevenX Ventures, and Animoca Ventures, MetaCene has demonstrated strong community support and market confidence. Over three testing phases, the game has onboarded 27,000+ players and 500,000+ ecosystem users, boasting impressive retention rates.

Mantle, a Layer-2 scaling solution compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), brings to the table its expertise in quick and inexpensive transactions through innovative blockchain technology. Mantle’s involvement in this collaboration centers around offering rewards in its native MNT tokens, thereby enriching the player experience and adding value to the testing phase.

Previously, the successful collaboration with Mantle was highlighted by the popular xMetaCene mini-game, which attracted over 478,000 players. This ongoing partnership not only showcases the ability of both projects to drive user engagement but also reflects the evolution and strengthening of their collaborative efforts.

The Gold Rush: An Exciting New Chapter

MetaCene’s latest gaming test, aptly named "The Gold Rush," marks a significant milestone for this collaboration. Launched on July 28th, this event promises a reward pool exceeding $3 million. Pre-registered users participating in the test across Asia and America will have the chance to earn $MAK, NFTs from MetaCene, and $MNT from Mantle. The excitement is palpable, with game assets having surged over 280% in anticipation of this event.

The Gold Rush stands out as the test with the most extensive rewards and new opportunities for players. Drawing from the success of previous tests, this event aims to further refine the game and incorporate community feedback.

Driving Growth and Innovation

The collaboration between MetaCene and Mantle exemplifies how strategic partnerships can drive massive growth and innovation. By working together, these two projects are pushing the boundaries of what blockchain technology can achieve in gaming. This synergy not only enhances gameplay and user experience but also accelerates the evolution of blockchain infrastructure.

Games like MetaCene have the unique ability to attract a vast number of new players, many of whom become blockchain users as they interact with game assets that are secured and managed on the blockchain. This influx of users drives significant data and transaction volumes, pushing blockchain technologies like Mantle to become more efficient and scalable. In turn, advancements in blockchain infrastructure enhance the gaming experience, offering players faster transactions, improved security, and innovative features such as true asset ownership and decentralized governance.

MetaCene's ecosystem, with its dual-token system ($MUD for utility and $MAK for governance) and diverse in-game NFT categories, demonstrates how blockchain integration can elevate the gaming experience. The game's impressive engagement metrics, including onboarding over 27,000 players and 500,000 ecosystem users, highlight its potential to drive mass adoption of blockchain technology. By integrating blockchain elements seamlessly into its gameplay, MetaCene ensures that players enjoy the benefits of decentralization without facing the typical complexities associated with blockchain technology.

About MetaCene

MetaCene is building a next-gen blockchain MMORPG homeland for mass players. It presents a surreal post-apocalyptic society where survivors interact with diverse NFTs to redefine civilizations. MetaCene pioneers player-centric entertainment, governance, and creation through innovative PVE and PVP gameplay, robust technology infrastructures, social guild DAO governance, sustainable economic systems, and in-game AIGC editors. MetaCene is founded by gaming experts with 20+ years of industry experience from Shanda Games, Blizzard, Perfect World, and others. It envisages a multi-chain future from Rangers Protocol with real-time confirmation and super-low gas fees.

