Questex’s Fierce Healthcare and Fierce Life Sciences Open Nominations for the 2024 Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare and Fierce Life Sciences today opens nominations for the 2024 Innovation Awards. The Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the healthcare and life sciences industries.



“As we open the 2024 Innovation Awards programs, we are enthusiastic to learn about the innovative solutions that will make an impact and revolutionize the healthcare and life sciences industries,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Healthcare.



The categories for the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards:

Clinical Information Management

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence

Digital/Mobile Health Solutions

Financial/Operational Solutions

Population Health

Management/Patient Engagement Solutions

The categories for the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards:

Biotech Innovation

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence

Drug Delivery Technology

Digital Health Solutions

Medical Device Innovation

Technology Innovation

Click here to make a submission. Submissions are open through September 5th.

Finalists will be announced on October 22nd and winners will be announced on November 27th.

Two expert panels of judges will review all submissions and determine which companies demonstrate innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry.

The awards program will honor the teams who work have created outstanding innovation in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Winners will be featured in the Fierce Innovation Special Report and can leverage the awards to showcase their innovative solutions.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Linda Lam

Director of Marketing, Life Sciences and Healthcare

llam@questex.com