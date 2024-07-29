OC WASTE & RECYCLING EARNS NATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Orange County, California, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) has received the 2024 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for its groundbreaking work in the Senate Bill 1383 Procurement Program & Market Development Plan. The honor acknowledges excellence in pioneering efforts to create markets for recovered organics and fostering collaboration with regional partners.

"Senate Bill 1383 set methane emissions reduction targets for California beginning in 2022, requiring jurisdictions to implement mandatory organic waste collection and reduce organic waste disposal from landfills," said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling. “OCWR created new procurement partnership opportunities with jurisdictions, businesses, and non-profits, and provided innovative habitat mitigation, all in support of SB 1383 procurement targets.”

OCWR's comprehensive recycling initiative begins with the collection of green and organic waste from residential curbsides, which is then transformed into compost and mulch. These beneficial products are then distributed back to the community, serving as valuable resources to enhance gardens and landscaping, all free of charge.

Since the beginning of the community composting and mulch program in October 2020, OCWR's greeneries (located at Bee Canyon and Capistrano, co-located at the County landfills) have successfully diverted over 30,000 tons of green waste and manure from critical landfill space. OCWR has provided compost and/or mulch to 24 of the 35 cities in Orange County, partnering with a wildlife conservancy, a water district, and three County agencies for compost and mulch. In addition, in 2023, through the market development program, the department received 19,259 tons of feedstock from residential curbside green waste and horse manure for composting, resulting in the distribution of 4,975 tons of mulch and 2,560 tons of compost.

"We thank NACo for recognizing our efforts and for contributing to raising awareness about the comprehensive and sustainable services offered by our County," continued Koutroulis. "United, we possess the ability to impact and shape a better future for us all."

NACo's annual Achievement Awards program aims to acknowledge innovations within county governments. These awards span across 18 diverse categories, encompassing a wide range of services provided by counties, such as children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement, and numerous others.

About National Association of Counties (NACo)

The National Association of Counties (NACo) strengthens America’s counties, including nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate for county government priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings; and enrich the public’s understanding of county government. www.naco.org

About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs through resource recovery, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems and three composting greeneries, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and its unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more by visiting the OCWR website at www.OCLandfills.com.

