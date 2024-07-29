CORRECTION - nuEra Cannabis Hosts a Balanced Veteran’s Network Fundraiser Throughout August

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline July 25 by nuEra, please note that a quotation has been added and the Balanced Veterans Network website has been updated. The corrected release follows:

nuEra Cannabis, Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, is excited to announce a month-long fundraising campaign benefiting the Balanced Veteran’s Network. Throughout August, 5% of all purchases made by veterans at any nuEra dispensary will be donated to the Balanced Veteran’s Network, supporting their mission to create a safe space for veterans to connect, heal, and grow. nuEra ’s commitment to this cause highlights its ongoing dedication to community service and veteran support.







In addition to the month-long promotion, nuEra will host in-store pop-up events across various locations in Illinois, providing an opportunity for customers and veterans to learn more about the Balanced Veteran’s Network and engage with the community.

In-store Pop Ups at nuEra Retailers:

“We are proud to support the Balanced Veteran’s Network through this fundraiser,” said Jonah Rapino at nuEra Cannabis. “Our veterans have given so much, and it’s important for us to give back. This initiative is just a small way to show our gratitude and help foster a supportive community for our veterans.”

“Partnerships like this prove that our mission is more important now than ever and drives home that veterans are an investment, not a charity,” said Victor Bohm, CEO of BVN . “We are grateful for NuEra’s commitment to BVN and our members and look forward to building an even better and long-lasting partnership into the future.”

About Balanced Veterans Network (BVN):

The Balanced Veteran’s Network is dedicated to creating a positive impact on the lives of veterans through advocacy, education, and access to resources. The donations raised through this campaign will directly support their programs and initiatives aimed at improving the mental health and well-being of veterans.

For more information on the Balanced Veteran’s Network and how you can support it, please visit balancedveterans.org.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

