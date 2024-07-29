Procap International – Star Leaders Recognition and Award Ceremony

Daegu, South Korea, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 15th July 2024, at Hotel Sunshine, Dongseo-daero, Dong-gu, there was an overwhelming response from the elite business partners, leaders and distinguished guests congregating to celebrate and honour the outstanding achievement of Procap Elite Star Leaders. During the recognition and aware ceremony, some of the recipients delivered their heartfelt and inspiring sharing with the audiences. Their journey to success is the epitome of unwavering believe in the company and themselves, never-say-die spirit, perseverance, determination, commitment and hard work. They are inspired to build a successful business with Procap and are determined to share the fruits of success with their loved ones.





The company has come a long way since its entrance into the South Korea back in February 2023. During the past year, the company has gone through trials and tribulations and has emerged from all the obstacles and challenges strongly and wiser. Procap is now in a strong position to continue growing the business within the South Korea and beyond. However, the company will not be able to achieve all these and more without the unwavering support, trust, commitment and dedication from all the partners. South Korea is in a unique position to grow the business regionally and globally as there is no physical barriers or boundaries in expanding the Procap’s brand. Th proliferation and acceptance of online gaming and e-commence have created an ideal and cohesive environment for Procap to thrive and grow the business seamlessly in the global market place.

Procap would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our esteemed business partner on the opening of a support office in 211, TAEAN PLAZA, 216-13, Byeongjeom 1-ro, Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do. The opening of the office is a testament of the close partnership that Procap have forged with its stakeholders. The new office is further proof that both Procap and its honourable business partners are fully committed to advance the Procap’s good cause in South Korea. The company is confident that more offices will be opening up within the next 6 months.

About Procap International

Procap International a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the Procap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, Procap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of Procap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

WEB: www.procap.insure