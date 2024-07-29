Avatar Buddy is Revolutionizing Employee Training and Development, Offering Various Digital Buddies

Miami, Florida, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In the face of ongoing labor shortages, mid-market businesses are seeking innovative solutions to enhance workforce productivity and efficiency. Avatar Buddy, co-founded by Stephanie Sylvestre and led by CEO Liz Magnee-Schalch, is tackling this head-on with its transformative tool. Founded in 2016 to leverage AI technology, Avatar Buddy introduces digital human-like experiences for today’s workforce.

It has become increasingly challenging for mid-market businesses to find employees with in-demand skills. AI offers potential solutions in this strained labor market, facilitating faster skill acquisition. As employees struggle with increased workloads, burnout, and disengagement, the need for effective training and support systems has never been greater. Avatar Buddy steps in with its human-like digital avatars, designed to support and train employees seamlessly. These avatars not only provide technical guidance but also offer emotional support.

Avatar Buddy prioritizes data privacy and security with its proprietary small language model (SLM) that keeps customer data secure and firewalled from large language models (LLM). This is critical for safeguarding trade secrets and preventing data leaks that could occur when only using a LLM. Deleted conversations are automatically removed after 30 days, maintaining user confidentiality and trust.

The company’s AI model has a standout feature; its SLM design and prompt engineering capability. This makes sure that each digital buddy reflects on the specific tone and needs required for individual businesses, creating a personalized training experience. If businesses can gather the necessary data, the system can be operational within a day. This rapid deployment allows companies to quickly integrate Avatar Buddy into their training programs, enhancing employee skills and efficacy.

Avatar Buddy goes beyond mere technical training by incorporating emotional intelligence into its responses. With input from their in-house therapist, these digital buddies are configured to provide empathetic and rational support. This generative AI company’s unique blend of emotional along with practical guidance helps employees navigate both professional challenges and personal development.

The company has already demonstrated its effectiveness in various use cases. Companies have used it to train employees on new software, such as SAP, significantly improving comprehension and application. Another example includes using Avatar Buddy to teach users to build virtual reality software solutions using Godot, showing the platform’s versatility and success.

Looking ahead, Avatar Buddy aims to boost productivity in the mid-market space further. Avatar Buddy’s mission is rooted in a belief that everyone deserves an opportunity to be the best version of themselves. Stephanie Sylvestre, Co-founder, and Chief Visionary Officer, emphasizes the transformative potential of AI: “Without the right solution for optimizing employee skill acquisition, companies get left behind. AI is more than a novelty - if utilized as a tool, it can be transformative.” This philosophy drives the company’s commitment to democratizing access to mentorship and training through AI.

Avatar Buddy offers a range of digital buddies tailored to different roles, such as a Chat Buddy, Coaching Buddy, and Expert Avatar. Each provides varying support to different clientele. Chat Buddy enhances customer support with real-time, intelligent solutions. Coaching Buddy, on the other hand, gives consistent, scalable coaching to harmonize company culture, expedite managerial training, and facilitate efficient learning processes by integrating training materials into the SLM. Lastly, Expert Avatar streamlines complex tasks for mid-market businesses in preparing reports or crafting business proposals.







As they continue to expand across the US and globally, Avatar Buddy’s impact on various businesses will undoubtedly grow, helping businesses and individuals unlock their full potential.

