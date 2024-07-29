Brain-Damaged at Birth Seven Years Ago Today, Jillian Frazier’s Parents Aim to Hold Accountable Those Responsible for “Preventable Medical Errors”

DUNN, N.C., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The parents of Jillian Frazier, from Dunn, North Carolina, who suffered irreversible brain damage at birth, are celebrating their daughter’s seventh birthday today. At the same time, they are working with their Grant & Eisenhofer (G&E) attorneys to hold accountable those responsible for the alleged litany of horrific, preventable medical errors that occurred during and after the induced labor and delivery at Harnett Health, known in 2017 as Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital.







Attorney Lisa B. Weinstein, who heads the national birth injury and medical negligence practice at G&E, represents the family in the litigation ( J. Frazier, et al. v. Harnett Health System et al., North Carolina Superior Court Division, Harnett County, 21-CVS 188). She said after the most recent development in the case, “Jillian turns seven today and her parents are making this a very special day for their very special little girl. However, it also marks seven years of pain and suffering for the physically and emotionally-impaired Jillian; and it’s been seven years searching for answers to endless, troubling questions about why so many medical professionals – including doctors and nurses - catastrophically failed to properly care for mother Beckylee Blanchette and baby Jillian.” In addition to Ms. Weinstein, G&E litigators Edward J. Aucoin and James B. Puritz are co-counsel to the plaintiffs.

Beckylee and Jeremy Frazier, Jillian’s father, have been unwavering in their efforts to learn how, according to the filing, a labor and delivery nurse (B. Pope), since terminated and de-licensed by state officials, was “able to divert for her own use a highly addictive drug, Fentanyl, while directly responsible for Beckylee’s care.” Beckylee said, “We were shocked when we later found out that one of my nurses was addicted to pain killers, took medicine intended to ease my labor pains, and was well known to supervisors for being a drug abuser. Why was she allowed anywhere near me or other patients?” She added, “We look forward to the day at trial when all the facts can be presented to a Harnett County jury and there can finally be justice for Jillian.”

The Fraziers’ complaint names as defendants the health system and several attending medical personnel who played pivotal institutional and individual roles regarding the allegedly substandard, unprofessional, and injury-negligent treatment of mom and baby. The plaintiffs assert, “It was well known before Jillian’s delivery that Nurse Pope was a huge user of controlled substances.” They added, “Harnett Health knew that nurses reporting to work under the influence of controlled substances posed a risk to patient safety.” (Nurse Pope was eventually terminated by the hospital and barred from the practice of nursing. To date this is the only legal action pending against her.)

In pre-trial, deposition testimony, forensic experts have detailed the permanent, life-altering injuries Jillian suffered as a result of the failures of the medical teams. A neurologist-expert stated, “the brain injuries and other injuries, including but not limited to metabolic acidosis, perinatal depression, respiratory failure, neonatal encephalopathy, seizure activity, multi-organ involvement, and hypertonia were proximately caused by the defendants’ failure to act in accordance with the applicable standards of care.”

And an expert in labor and delivery nursing procedures testified, “Nurse Pope’s diversion of the Fentanyl from her patient Beckylee Blanchette on the afternoon of July 28, 2017 resulted in that nurse not complying with the standard of care applicable to her in regards to monitoring her patients and responding to their conditions with proper interventions.”

The pending lawsuit seeks not only a jury trial but compensatory damages. It is asserted, and supported in the deposition by another plaintiffs’ expert, “Jillian will never be able to live independently, manage her own finances, or make her own decisions regarding her medical care and treatment.”

Attorney William K. Goldfarb, of Monroe, North Carolina, is serving as co-plaintiff’s counsel.

