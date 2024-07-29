Rani Therapeutics to Participate in August Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August 2024. These conferences include:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Monday, August 5th – Tuesday, August 6th, 2024

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Canaccord 44th Annual Growth Conference

Location: Intercontinental Hotel, Boston, MA

Date: Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 at 3:30pm E.T.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcasts for these conferences by visiting the “Events” section of the Rani Therapeutics website. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com