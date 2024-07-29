Hallador Energy Company Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call for August 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



Hallador’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing HNRG@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

United States local: (404) 975-4839

United States toll-free: (833) 470-1428

Access code: 933229

Webcast: HNRG Q2 2024 Earnings Call

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Company Contact

Marjorie Hargrave

Chief Financial Officer

(303) 917-0777

MHargrave@halladorenergy.com



Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

HNRG@elevate-ir.com

