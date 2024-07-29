T2 Biosystems Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) (the “Company”), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Recent Financial and Operational Highlights

Achieved second quarter 2024 total revenue of $2.0 million, all from sepsis product sales.

Achieved record quarterly and first half sepsis test revenue, representing growth of 27% and 25% respectively compared to the prior year periods, led by T2Bacteria ® and T2Resistance ® panel sales.

and T2Resistance panel sales. Executed contracts for 2 T2Dx ® Instruments during the second quarter, both from outside the U.S., and have executed contracts for 6 additional instruments in July 2024.

Instruments during the second quarter, both from outside the U.S., and have executed contracts for 6 additional instruments in July 2024. Signed multiple international distribution agreements in the Middle East and Asia, including Qatar, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Macau.

Strengthened balance sheet by converting $30.0 million of term loan debt with CRG Servicing LLC (“CRG”) in exchange for T2 Biosystems equity, reducing both total debt and quarterly interest payments to CRG by approximately 80% percent from May 2023 amounts.

Raised $8.0 million in gross proceeds through a private placement stock sale executed in May 2024.

$9.6 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024, a 27% improvement compared to $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.



Recent Pipeline and Clinical Highlights

Completed clinical studies required to launch the T2Lyme Panel as a laboratory developed test (LDT) in the third quarter of 2024.

Submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. FDA to expand the use of the T2Candida ® Panel to include pediatric testing.

Panel to include pediatric testing. Advanced the T2Resistance Panel toward U.S. FDA 510(k) submission, now expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Presented new data at the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2024 conference demonstrates the clinical benefits of the culture-independent T2Candida Panel.

“We are highly encouraged by the record second quarter and record first half of 2024 sepsis test revenue, driven by increased sales of the T2Bacteria Panel, which can be attributed to effective commercial execution,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “Moving forward, we expect incremental sepsis revenue growth as a result of the recently FDA-cleared expanded T2Bacteria Panel, to include the detection of Acinetobacter baumannii, potential U.S. distribution partnership with a multibillion dollar healthcare company, and recently signed international distribution agreements in five new countries. We believe the launch of the T2Lyme Panel as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), planned for the third quarter of 2024, represents a significant growth opportunity. Finally, we continue to prioritize enhancing our operations and implementing cost reduction measures to improve cash flow.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million, flat compared to the prior year period. Sepsis test revenue grew 27% compared to the prior year period, led by T2Bacteria® and T2Resistance® panel sales. The increased in sepsis test revenue was offset by declines in international instrument sales.

Cost of product revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.7 million, a 45% decrease compared to the prior year period driven by increased test sales and lower instrument sales. Research and development expenses were $3.4 million, a 13% decrease compared to the prior year period, driven by decreased clinical trial activities. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.5 million, a 13% decrease compared to the prior year period driven by decreased headcount spending.

Loss from operations was $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 27% improvement compared to a $13.1 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.2 million, $0.66 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or $7.84 per share, in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $6.2 million as of March 31, 2024. The Company raised $8.0 million in gross proceeds through a private placement stock sale executed in the second quarter of 2024.

Reiterated 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company continues to expect full year 2024 total sepsis product revenue of $10.0 million to $11.0 million, representing growth of 49% to 64%, compared to $6.7 million in 2023. The Company’s 2024 revenue guidance consists entirely of sepsis product revenue and does not include potential sales of the T2Biothreat Panel or the T2Lyme Panel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about global commercial expansion and international strategy, and the potential for strong growth in the region, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. The financial information included herein have not been compiled or examined by our independent auditors and they are subject to revision as we prepare our financial statements as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, including all disclosures required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. While we believe that such information and estimates are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary, and such variations may be material. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) continue to operate as a going concern and raise additional debt or equity financing necessary to fund working capital, make capital expenditures and service our debt, (b) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (c) successfully execute strategic priorities; (d) bring products to market; (e) expand product usage or adoption; (f) obtain customer testimonials; (g) accurately predict growth assumptions; (h) realize anticipated revenues; (i) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (j) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on April 1, 2024, and other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,246 $ 15,689 Accounts receivable, net 1,297 1,420 Inventories 5,169 4,819 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,283 3,261 Total current assets 12,995 25,189 Property and equipment, net 1,517 1,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,656 7,395 Restricted cash 551 551 Other assets 1 4 Total assets $ 21,720 $ 34,797 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Notes payable to related party $ 11,787 $ 41,284 Accounts payable 1,686 1,527 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,276 4,905 Accrued final payment fee on Term Loan with related party 1,315 4,807 Operating lease liability 1,687 1,616 Derivative liability related to Term Loan with related party 424 1,554 Derivative liabilities with placement agent 894 — Warrant liabilities 1,091 235 Deferred revenue 237 224 Total current liabilities 23,397 56,152 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,746 6,598 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 74 83 Total liabilities 29,217 62,833 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 17,394,249 and 4,058,381 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 17 4 Additional paid-in capital 599,559 556,256 Accumulated deficit (607,073 ) (584,296 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (7,497 ) (28,036 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 21,720 $ 34,797



