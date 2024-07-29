Spero Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Monday, August 5, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday August 5th, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for second quarter 2024 and provide an update on its business and pipeline.



To access the call, please dial 1-877-269-7751 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0908 (international) and refer to conference ID 13747505, or click on this link and request a return call. The audio webcast can be accessed live on this link and also on the “Investor Relations” page of the Spero Corporate Website at https://sperotherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will also be available on Spero’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections. For more information - www.sperotherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Shai Biran, PhD

Spero Therapeutics

IR@Sperotherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:

media@sperotherapeutics.com