DexCom (DXCM) Faces Investor Scrutiny After Revealing Details About “Disruptive” Sales Force Expansion, Shares Plummet - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now . The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DXCM

Contact the Firm Now: DXCM@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Investigation:

On July 26, 2024, the price of DexCom shares cratered $43.85 (-40%) after the company held its Q2 2024 earnings call the day before.

The investigation focuses on the propriety of DexCom’s disclosures about its sales force expansion which, just a few months ago, company management touted as “help[ing] us better capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead.”

The company revealed, among other disappointments, that: (1) its new patient shortfall was approximately 70,000; and (2) U.S. revenue per patient stepped down faster than expected. In addition, the company slashed its full year 2024 revenue guidance and blamed its disruptive sales force expansion.

During the earnings call, JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus said, “I’m just kind of in shock at how big of a disruption and a downward guide it is on a sales force expansion[]” and “I feel like there has to be more going on.”

In response, CEO Kevin Sayer revealed that, with respect to the new patient shortage, the primary culprit was “[o]bviously, disruption on the sales force expansion side.” Sayer further revealed that: “This was a different expansion for us than the other ones. In the other ones we’ve done, we literally took territories and just divided them geographically. In this time, we changed roles. We changed positions people called on. It was a much more disruptive expansion we’ve had in the past[.]”

“We’re focused on whether DexCom may have become aware of how its sales force changes would disrupt its competitive position and financial results,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in DexCom and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the DexCom investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DexCom should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DXCM@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com . Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw .