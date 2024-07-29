AutoZone Announces Change to Executive Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), today announced that Kenneth Jaycox joins the Company as Senior Vice President, Commercial, Customer Satisfaction.



Kenneth comes to AutoZone from United States Steel Corporation where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for U.S. Steel’s commercial functions, customer value creation, pricing and revenue growth. Prior to joining U.S. Steel, he served as Vice President of Transformation for Sysco Corporation, where he led numerous sales, digital transformation and supply chain initiatives. Throughout his career, Kenneth has held several leadership roles in commercial sales, customer engagement, business strategy, procurement, marketing and operations.

Kenneth will be a member of the Company’s Executive Committee and report to Tom Newbern, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Satisfaction. “We are very excited to have Ken join AutoZone. He has exceptional business acumen, is a proven professional sales leader and brings a wealth of invaluable experience to the role. Ken is well-suited to continue serving our customers and driving accelerated sales growth for many years to come,” said Phil Daniele, President and CEO, Customer Satisfaction.

About AutoZone:

As of May 4, 2024, the Company had 6,364 stores in the U.S., 763 in Mexico and 109 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,236.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

