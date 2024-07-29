Personal Injury Lawyer, The Clark Law Office, Highlights the Dangers of Drowsy Driving&Impact on Safety in Eaton Rapids

Eaton Rapids, MI, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driving while drowsy or fatigued is dangerous and plays a significant role in fatal accidents. A recent study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed some startling statistics about drowsy driving, emphasizing the need to address this issue in Eaton Rapids, where traffic safety remains a critical concern. The Clark Law Office provides insights into the legal implications and offers guidance for drowsy accident victims.

The AAA found that over 20% of all fatal accidents (6,500 deaths) involved a drowsy driver. This is a significant increase compared to a 2011 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study, which found that only 2.5% of fatal crashes (1,000 deaths) involved a drowsy driver. Thus, drowsy driving accidents not only risk fatal accidents but also increase the likelihood of all incidents, including injury crashes and those requiring hospitalization.

While drowsy driving is a problem for drivers of all ages and needs to be addressed, certain age groups are more prone to this behavior. Previous data from AAA concluded that 33% of drivers aged 19-24 are most responsible for fatigued driving. This is similar to drunk driving statistics, which found that drivers aged 21-24 are most likely to be involved in fatal crashes involving alcohol.

Residents, police reports, and news coverage stated that two intersections (Island Highway and Stewart Street and Main and State Street) in Eaton County, MI, are the most dangerous. Over the last few years, they have had the most crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Michigan’s average annual premium for 2018 was $2,394, which is $1,076 higher than the national average. While this seems like an inflated amount to pay for car insurance, the costs come from the practical setup of Michigan’s no-fault insurance scheme. Its benefits include unlimited medical bills, 85% of lost wages for the first 3 years after the accident, lifetime attendant care, replacement services, and mileage to/from doctor’s appointments.

The Clark Law Office has handled many accidents involving drowsy driving. The personal injury attorney proves that the other driver was negligent and that a victim’s injuries passed the ‘injury threshold’. They routinely handle no-fault and third-party claims for auto, motorcycle, truck, delivery vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents.

The Eaton Rapids attorney has a history and track record of success for clients, resulting in multiple verdicts and settlements that exceed $2,000,000 against people, businesses, or entities. Victims work directly with attorneys David M. Clark or Matthew R. Clark who have over 35 years of experience trying and winning automobile injury cases in Michigan.

