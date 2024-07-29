Heartland BancCorp Earns $5.1 Million, or $2.50 Per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2024; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.759 Per Share

| Source: Heartland BancCorp Heartland BancCorp

WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income increased 5.0% to $5.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and remained relatively unchanged compared to $5.1 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2024, net income increased 9.4% to $10.2 million, or $5.01 per diluted share, compared to $9.3 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023.

The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share. The dividend will be payable October 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2024. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Heartland’s second quarter and year-to-date 2024 earnings were strong, fueled by moderate loan and deposit growth generated in our market footprints in Columbus and Greater Cincinnati,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Net loan balances increased steadily during the second quarter, largely due to lighter production related to our efforts to slow down loan production near the end of 2023. Despite stiff competition in our markets, we continue to focus on maintaining strong credit quality metrics, while remaining disciplined on loan pricing, with newly funded loans having a weighted rate of 7.74% during the second quarter.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended June 30, 2024)

  • Net income was $5.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $800,000 for the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin was 3.31%, compared to 3.37% in the preceding quarter and 3.61% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Second quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) were $18.0 million, compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.08%, compared to 1.10% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.47%, compared to 14.19% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 1.3% during the quarter to $1.53 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.51 billion three months earlier.
  • Total deposits increased 1.0% during the quarter to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.63 billion three months earlier.
  • Credit quality remains pristine with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.13% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11% at June 30, 2024.
  • Tangible book value increased 12.1% to $76.81 per share, compared to $68.54 per share a year ago.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 6.3% to $1.92 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.81 billion a year earlier, and increased 2.3% compared to three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.1% at June 30, 2024, compared to 92.8% at March 31, 2024, and 95.5% at June 30, 2023.

Securities increased 31.0% to $233.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $178.0 million a year earlier, and increased 4.8% compared to $222.6 million three months earlier. Securities comprise 12.1% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 11.9% three months prior and 9.9% a year ago.

“We continue to focus on growing the investment portfolio, increasing our asset based liquidity during the quarter to 10.86% of assets, compared to 6.98% a year earlier, which has been a strategic focus over the past year,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Average earning assets increased to $1.80 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.78 billion in the first quarter of 2024, and $1.67 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.87% in the second quarter of 2024, up seven basis points from 5.80% in the preceding quarter, and up 48 basis points from 5.39% in the second quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“Net loan growth picked up modestly during the second quarter, increasing $19.5 million compared to the prior quarter end,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “While loan demand picked up during the second quarter, we remain disciplined with loan pricing which is resulting in controlled slower growth.”

Net loans increased 1.3% to $1.53 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.51 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased 2.9% compared to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2023. Commercial loans increased 1.7% from year ago levels to $180.0 million, and comprise 11.6% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 6.4% to $291.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to a year ago, and comprise 18.8% of the total loan portfolio. Nonowner occupied CRE loans increased modestly to $495.5 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 32.0% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 1.9% from year-ago levels to $505.0 million and represent 32.6% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 21.6% from year-ago levels to $59.0 million and represent 3.8% of total loans, while consumer loans decreased 4.7% from year-ago levels to $18.9 million and represent 1.2% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024, a 1.0% increase compared to $1.63 billion at March 31, 2024, and an $87.1 million, or 5.6% increase, compared to $1.56 billion at June 30, 2023. “Average deposits increased $30.5 million, or 1.9%, to $1.67 billion in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the preceding quarter, with the growth primarily in CD accounts,” said Babcanec. “We are focused on maintaining client relationships while making sure we are being selective with deposit pricing.”

At June 30, 2024, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 10.3% compared to a year ago and represented 25.2% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased modestly compared to a year ago and represented 40.9% of total deposits; and CDs increased 33.2% compared to a year ago and comprised 33.8% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 2.61% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.45% in the first quarter of 2024 and 1.76% in the second quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased 2.4% to $167.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $163.8 million three months earlier and increased 11.0% compared to $151.1 million a year earlier. At June 30, 2024, Heartland’s tangible book value was $76.81 per share compared to $74.88 at March 31, 2024, and $68.54 at June 30, 2023.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.12% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.09% at March 31, 2024, and 7.70% at June 30, 2023.

Liquidity

Heartland had ample sources of available liquidity as of June 30, 2024, including a $220 million line of credit at the Federal Home Loan Bank, as well as additional credit lines of $120 million. Nearly 71% of Heartland’s client deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized as of June 30, 2024.

Operating Results

In the second quarter of 2024, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.08% and a ROATCE of 13.47%, compared to 1.09% and 13.59%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 and 1.10% and 14.19%, respectively, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased 1.7% to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $15.0 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased modestly compared to $14.9 million in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2024, net interest income decreased 2.4% to $29.6 million, compared to $30.4 million in the first six months of 2023.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 2.4% decrease compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter a year ago, and unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, total revenues were $36.0 million, compared to $36.4 million in the same period a year earlier.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.31% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.37% in the preceding quarter and 3.61% in the second quarter of 2023. “Similar to the prior quarter, the largest driver in our net interest margin decline during the quarter was the shift in noninterest bearing DDA balances into higher yielding deposit accounts. Fortunately, noninterest DDA balances still comprise a large portion of our total deposit mix, representing 25.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2024,” said Almendinger.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of March 31, 2024.*

Provision for Credit Losses

Due to pristine credit quality, low net loan charge offs, modest loan growth and economic forecast improvement within the CECL model, Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to no provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, and a $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023.

*As of March 31, 2024, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 175 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.14%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased 5.3% to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 3.0% compared to $3.1 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights decreased 8.4% to $645,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $704,000 in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 24.5% compared to $518,000 in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2024, noninterest income increased 5.7% to $6.3 million, compared to $6.0 million in the first six months of 2023.

“We experienced stabilization on the fee income side during the quarter, and improvement compared to the linked quarter, with serviced mortgage loans reaching an all-time high of $385 million,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and a modest increase compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefits expense decreased to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.3 million in both the preceding quarter and in the second quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, noninterest expense totaled $23.5 million, compared to $23.4 million in the first six months of 2023.

“Salary and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, were lower in part due to lower incentive compensation from muted loan growth and fewer full-time employees,” said Almendinger.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 65.3%, compared to 65.5% for the preceding quarter and 63.5% for the second quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Provision

In the second quarter of 2024, Heartland recorded $1.2 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 18.5%, compared to $1.1 million, or 18.1%, in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million, or 18.3%, in the second quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality

“Our overall credit quality metrics continue to remain pristine, with minimal signs of stress in the loan portfolio,” said McComb.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses plus unfunded commitment liability (ACL + UCL) was $19.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, compared to $19.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, and $18.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, a year ago. As of June 30, 2024, the ACL represented 1,135% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 985% three months earlier and 789% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $2.2 million at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, nonaccrual loans totaled 12 loans with an average balance of approximately $131,000. There was $513,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at June 30, 2024, compared to $149,000 at March 31, 2024, and zero at June 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $291,000 at June 30, 2024, compared to $30,000 in net loan charge-offs at March 31, 2024, and $43,000 in net loan charge-offs at June 30, 2023.

There were no other real estate owned and other nonperforming assets on the books at June 30, 2024, or at March 31, 2024. This compared to $5,000 in other real estate owned and other nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), consisting of nonperforming loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $2.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.10%, at March 31, 2024, and $2.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2023.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 20 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; and (6) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.




Heartland BancCorp   
Quarterly Financial Summary   
               
  Three Months Ended   
Earnings and dividends:Jun. 30, 2024Mar. 31, 2024Dec. 31, 2023Sep. 30, 2023Jun. 30, 2023   
 Interest income$26,190 $25,626 $25,195 $24,194 $22,476    
 Interest expense 11,408  10,764  9,807  8,928  7,437    
 Net interest income 14,782  14,862  15,388  15,266  15,039    
 Provision for credit losses -  -  550  500  800    
 Noninterest income 3,212  3,119  3,217  3,232  3,390    
 Noninterest expense 11,753  11,775  11,632  11,975  11,695    
 Provision for income taxes 1,154  1,124  1,135  1,091  1,088    
 Net income 5,087  5,082  5,288  4,932  4,846    
               
Share data:             
 Basic earnings per share$2.52 $2.52 $2.62 $2.45 $2.41    
 Diluted earnings per share 2.50  2.51  2.61  2.43  2.39    
 Dividends declared per share 0.76  0.76  0.76  0.76  0.76    
 Book value per share 83.19  81.28  80.66  74.24  75.02    
 Tangible book value per share 76.81  74.88  74.23  67.78  68.54    
               
 Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,106,879  2,105,737  2,105,737  2,105,737  2,105,237    
 Treasury shares (90,612) (90,612) (90,612) (90,612) (90,612)   
 Common shares, net 2,016,267  2,015,125  2,015,125  2,015,125  2,014,625    
 Average common shares outstanding, net 2,015,627  2,015,125  2,015,125  2,014,936  2,013,607    
               
Balance sheet - average balances:             
 Loans receivable, net$1,524,818 $1,519,946 $1,520,331 $1,498,257 $1,465,920    
 Earning assets 1,795,555  1,776,073  1,749,160  1,718,549  1,672,994    
 Goodwill & intangible assets 12,888  12,934  12,982  13,031  13,077    
 Total assets 1,899,413  1,878,171  1,854,191  1,822,084  1,772,998    
 Demand deposits 437,524  453,581  476,992  473,373  467,301    
 Deposits 1,670,394  1,639,911  1,622,335  1,598,495  1,553,882    
 Borrowings 47,225  58,938  60,857  51,856  49,965    
 Shareholders' equity 164,744  163,283  152,393  152,720  150,017    
               
Ratios:             
 Return on average assets 1.08% 1.09% 1.13% 1.07% 1.10%   
 Return on average equity 12.42% 12.52% 13.77% 12.81% 12.96%   
 Return on average tangible common equity 13.47% 13.59% 15.05% 14.01% 14.19%   
 Yield on earning assets 5.87% 5.80% 5.71% 5.59% 5.39%   
 Cost of deposits 2.61% 2.45% 2.21% 2.05% 1.76%   
 Cost of funds 2.67% 2.55% 2.31% 2.15% 1.86%   
 Net interest margin 3.31% 3.37% 3.49% 3.52% 3.61%   
 Efficiency ratio 65.33% 65.49% 62.52% 64.74% 63.46%   
               
Asset quality:             
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.08% 0.01% 0.08% 0.01% 0.01%   
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.14% 0.14%   
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11% 0.10% 0.11% 0.11% 0.12%   
 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.15% 1.17% 1.16% 1.13% 1.13%   
 ACL + UCL to gross loans 1.23% 1.27% 1.25% 1.26% 1.24%   
               



Heartland BancCorp  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
         
                  
AssetsJun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023  
 Cash and due from$14,292  $18,314  $16,750  $20,993  $16,304   
 Interest bearing deposits 31,419   15,717   19,932   24,222   20,017   
 Interest bearing time deposits -   -   -   -   -   
 Available-for-sale securities 233,270   222,609   211,130   179,817   178,031   
 Held-to-maturity securities 0   0   0   5   5   
                  
 Loans held for sale 2,855   2,210   1,145   1,706   2,748   
                  
 Commercial 179,961   166,413   172,658   169,405   176,972   
 CRE (Owner occupied) 291,107   293,542   295,996   277,092   273,526   
 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 495,466   489,709   501,056   502,012   490,900   
 1-4 Family 504,959   507,374   508,826   499,953   495,578   
 Home Equity 59,011   54,178   51,697   52,466   48,542   
 Consumer 18,916   18,859   18,974   19,857   19,848   
 Allowance for credit losses (17,813)  (17,897)  (17,928)  (17,143)  (17,063)  
    Net Loans 1,531,607   1,512,178   1,531,279   1,503,642   1,488,303   
                  
 Premises and equipment 33,039   33,298   33,649   33,586   31,919   
 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,943   6,941   6,866   6,863   6,635   
 Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,473   3,384   3,373   3,346   3,208   
 Foreclosed assets held for sale 0   0   10   0   5   
 Goodwill 12,388   12,388   12,388   12,388   12,388   
 Intangible Assets 475   517   565   613   661   
 Deferred income taxes 7,213   6,662   7,087   8,323   6,702   
 Life insurance assets 20,675   20,545   20,315   20,140   20,020   
 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 22,483   22,429   18,661   19,148   18,744   
           Total assets$1,920,132  $1,877,192  $1,883,150  $1,834,792  $1,805,690   
                  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
   Liabilities                
 Deposits                
 Demand$414,829  $419,864  $487,631  $454,764  $462,232   
 Saving, NOW and money market 673,674   705,942   711,198   695,106   677,833   
 Time 556,690   502,848   443,772   429,480   418,046   
           Total deposits 1,645,193   1,628,654   1,642,601   1,579,350   1,558,111   
 Repurchase agreements 6,295   4,472   4,583   4,446   4,594   
 FHLB Advances 59,000   38,000   31,000   56,000   50,000   
 Subordinated debt 24,055   24,044   24,034   24,024   24,213   
 Interest payable and other liabilities 17,849   18,228   18,400   21,377   17,635   
           Total liabilities 1,752,392   1,713,398   1,720,618   1,685,197   1,654,553   
                  
   Shareholders' Equity                
 Common stock, without par value 63,002   62,797   62,725   62,615   62,473   
 Retained earnings 127,174   123,617   120,064   116,306   112,904   
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (17,442)  (17,626)  (15,263)  (24,332)  (19,246)  
 Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  
           Total shareholders' equity 167,740   163,794   162,532   149,595   151,137   
           Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,920,132  $1,877,192  $1,883,150  $1,834,792  $1,805,690   
                  
                  
                  



Heartland BancCorp  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
                  
  Three Months Ended  
Interest IncomeJun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023  
 Loans$23,381  $23,015  $22,850  $22,080 $20,609  
 Securities                
 Taxable 1,744   1,637   1,374   1,173  928  
 Tax-exempt 677   657   629   619  596  
 Other 388   317   342   322  343  
      Total interest income 26,190   25,626   25,195   24,194  22,476  
Interest Expense                
 Deposits 10,832   10,006   9,017   8,272  6,837  
 Borrowings 576   758   790   656  600  
      Total interest expense 11,408   10,764   9,807   8,928  7,437  
Net Interest Income 14,782   14,862   15,388   15,266  15,039  
Provision for Credit Losses -   -   550   500  800  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 14,782   14,862   14,838   14,766  14,239  
Noninterest income                
 Service charges 1,011   952   1,002   1,020  1,015  
 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 645   518   734   708  704  
 Loan servicing fees, net 396   494   354   408  337  
 Title insurance income 231   210   214   196  311  
 Increase in cash value of life insurance 130   230   175   120  117  
 Other 799   715   738   780  906  
      Total noninterest income 3,212   3,119   3,217   3,232  3,390  
Noninterest Expense                
 Salaries and employee benefits 7,064   7,300   7,430   7,393  7,252  
 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,145   1,106   1,052   1,057  1,055  
 Software and data processing fees 1,158   1,156   1,163   1,205  1,069  
 Professional fees 496   233   242   225  288  
 Marketing expense 303   310   320   271  309  
 State financial institution tax 293   292   260   259  259  
 FDIC insurance premiums 234   284   299   341  298  
 Other 1,060   1,094   866   1,224  1,165  
      Total noninterest expense 11,753   11,775   11,632   11,975  11,695  
Income before Income Tax 6,241   6,206   6,423   6,023  5,934  
Provision for Income Taxes 1,154   1,124   1,135   1,091  1,088  
Net Income$5,087  $5,082  $5,288  $4,932 $4,846  
Basic Earnings Per Share$2.52  $2.52  $2.62  $2.45 $2.41  
Diluted Earnings Per Share$2.50  $2.51  $2.61  $2.43 $2.39  
                  
                  



Heartland BancCorp   
Consolidated Statements of Income   
          
  Six Months Ended   
Interest IncomeJun. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023   
 Loans$46,396 $39,494   
 Securities        
 Taxable 3,381  1,773   
 Tax-exempt 1,334  1,194   
 Other 705  536   
      Total interest income 51,816  42,997   
Interest Expense        
 Deposits 20,838  11,401   
 Borrowings 1,334  1,216   
      Total interest expense 22,172  12,617   
Net Interest Income 29,644  30,380   
Provision for Credit Losses -  1,550   
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
 29,644  28,830   
Noninterest income        
 Service charges 1,963  1,990   
 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 1,163  930   
 Loan servicing fees, net 890  768   
 Title insurance income 441  482   
 Increase in cash value of life insurance 360  231   
 Other 1,514  1,590   
      Total noninterest income 6,331  5,991   
Noninterest Expense        
 Salaries and employee benefits 14,364  14,735   
 Net occupancy and equipment expense 2,251  2,122   
 Software and data processing fees 2,314  2,094   
 Professional fees 729  554   
 Marketing expense 613  608   
 State financial institution tax 585  520   
 FDIC insurance premiums 518  526   
 Other 2,154  2,286   
      Total noninterest expense 23,528  23,445   
Income before Income Tax 12,447  11,376   
Provision for Income Taxes 2,278  2,080   
Net Income$10,169 $9,296   
Basic Earnings Per Share$5.04 $4.62   
Diluted Earnings Per Share$5.01 $4.58   
          



Heartland BancCorp
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION      
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)      
       
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:  
  Jun. 30, 2024Mar. 31, 2024Dec. 31, 2023Sep. 30, 2023Jun. 30, 2023
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $1,569 $1,817 $1,621 $1,942 $2,163 
Nonaccrual restructured loans  -  -  -  -  - 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing  513  149  468  146  - 
Total non-performing loans  2,082  1,966  2,089  2,088  2,163 
       
OREO and other non-performing assets  -  -  10  -  5 
Total non-performing assets $2,082 $1,966 $2,099 $2,088 $2,168 
       
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.14% 0.14%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.11% 0.10% 0.11% 0.11% 0.12%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.15% 1.17% 1.16% 1.13% 1.13%
Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans  0.08% 0.10% 0.09% 0.13% 0.11%
ACL + UCL to gross loans  1.23% 1.27% 1.25% 1.26% 1.24%
       
Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $- $- $- $- $- 
       
Net charge-offs quarter ending $291 $30 $318 $47 $43 
       

Contact:         
G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO                
Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600 