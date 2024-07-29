CVR Partners Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter net income of $26 million, or $2.48 per common unit; EBITDA of $54 million

Announced cash distribution of $1.90 per common unit

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN, “CVR Partners” or the “Partnership”), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) solution fertilizer products, today announced net income of $26 million, or $2.48 per common unit, and EBITDA of $54 million on net sales of $133 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $60 million, or $5.66 per common unit, and EBITDA of $87 million on net sales of $183 million for the second quarter of 2023.

“CVR Partners reported solid operating results for the second quarter of 2024 driven by safe, reliable operations and a combined ammonia production rate of 102 percent,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer. “The spring planting season experienced some weather interruptions, however, planted acreage was higher than expected and demand for nitrogen fertilizer was strong.

“As we enter the new planting season, we have seen continued strong demand for nitrogen fertilizer for the remainder of 2024 at prices higher than 2023,” Pytosh said. “Our focus for the remainder of the year will continue to be on safe, reliable operations and maximizing our free cash flow generation.

“CVR Partners is pleased to declare a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.90 per common unit,” he concluded.

Consolidated Operations

Production at CVR Partners’ fertilizer facilities remained consistent compared to the second quarter of 2023, producing a combined 221,000 tons of ammonia during the second quarter of 2024, of which 69,000 net tons were available for sale while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 337,000 tons of urea ammonia nitrate (“UAN”). During the second quarter of 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced a combined 219,000 tons of ammonia, of which 70,000 net tons were available for sale while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 339,000 tons of UAN.

For the second quarter 2024, average realized gate prices for UAN showed a reduction compared to the prior year, down 15 percent to $268 per ton, and ammonia was down 26 percent over the prior year to $520 per ton. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $316 and $707 per ton, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Distributions

CVR Partners also announced that on July 29, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner (the “Board”) declared a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.90 per common unit, which will be paid on August 19, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of August 12, 2024.

CVR Partners is a variable distribution master limited partnership. As a result, its distributions, if any, will vary from quarter to quarter due to several factors, including, but not limited to, its operating performance, fluctuations in the prices received for its finished products, maintenance capital expenditures, use of cash and cash reserves deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

CVR Partners previously announced that it will host its second quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m. Eastern. This Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of the Partnership’s developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters.

The second quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners’ website at www.CVRPartners.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8029. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4xqsyb4k. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13747770.

Qualified Notice

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100 percent of CVR Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CVR Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: continued safe and reliable operations; net income and net sales, including factors driving same; EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; drivers of our results; utilization and production rates; nitrogen fertilizer pricing and demand; sales volumes; farmer economics; ability to and levels to which we upgrade ammonia to other fertilizer products, including UAN; use of proceeds under our credit facility; distributions associated with our 45Q transaction, including the timing and amount thereof; carbon capture and decarbonization initiatives; planted grain acres; free cash flow generation; distributions, including the timing, payment and amount (if any) thereof; global fertilizer industry conditions; grain prices; crop inventory levels; purchases under our unit repurchase program (if any), including the timing, pricing and amount or termination thereof; direct operating expenses; capital expenditures; depreciation and amortization; turnaround expense and timing; cash reserves; inventories and adjustments thereto; impacts of any pandemic, including the duration thereof; labor supply shortages, difficulties, disputes or strikes, including the impact thereof; and other matters. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “evaluate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that various factors may affect these forward-looking statements, including (among others) the health and economic effects of any pandemic, impacts of the planting season on our business, CVR Energy, Inc.’s and its controlling stockholder’s intention regarding potential strategic transactions involving the Partnership, general economic and business conditions, political disturbances, geopolitical instability and tensions, impacts of plant outages and weather conditions and events, and other risks. For additional discussion of risk factors which may affect our results, please see the risk factors and other disclosures included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. These and other risks may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. CVR Partners disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About CVR Partners, LP

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.

Investors and others should note that CVR Partners may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Investor Relations page of its website. CVR Partners may use these channels to distribute material information about the Partnership and to communicate important information about the Partnership, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that CVR Partners posts on its website could be deemed material; therefore, CVR Partners encourages investors, the media, its customers, business partners and others interested in the Partnership to review the information posted on its website.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.

The following are non-GAAP measures we present for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

EBITDA - Net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.

Available Cash for Distribution - EBITDA for the quarter excluding non-cash income or expense items (if any), for which adjustment is deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board in its sole discretion, less (i) reserves for maintenance capital expenditures, debt service and other contractual obligations, and (ii) reserves for future operating or capital needs (if any), in each case, that the Board deems necessary or appropriate in its sole discretion. Available Cash for Distribution may be increased by the release of previously established cash reserves, if any, and other excess cash, at the discretion of the Board.

We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders, and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our GAAP results, including, but not limited to, our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the fertilizer industry, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods, and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.

CVR Partners, LP

(all information in this release is unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per unit data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales(1) $ 132,901 $ 183,005 $ 260,565 $ 409,266 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 26,114 33,410 51,441 69,989 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 46,870 55,759 102,539 113,303 Depreciation and amortization 20,040 19,755 39,331 34,965 Cost of sales 93,024 108,924 193,311 218,257 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,308 7,291 13,618 14,675 Loss on asset disposal 5 64 13 256 Operating income 33,564 66,726 53,623 176,078 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (7,510 ) (6,919 ) (15,175 ) (14,093 ) Other income (expense), net 165 52 325 (212 ) Income before income tax expense 26,219 59,859 38,773 161,773 Income tax expense (benefit) — 2 (25 ) 46 Net income $ 26,219 $ 59,857 $ 38,798 $ 161,727 Basic and diluted earnings per common unit $ 2.48 $ 5.66 $ 3.67 $ 15.30 Distributions declared per common unit 1.92 10.43 3.60 20.93 EBITDA* $ 53,769 $ 86,533 $ 93,279 $ 210,831 Available Cash for Distribution* 20,113 43,778 40,425 154,071 Weighted-average common units outstanding: Basic and Diluted 10,570 10,570 10,570 10,570

____________________________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below for a reconciliation of these amounts.

(1) Below are the components of net sales:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Components of net sales: Fertilizer sales $ 119,400 $ 167,006 $ 237,215 $ 377,018 Freight in revenue 9,275 10,910 15,483 21,846 Other 4,226 5,089 7,867 10,402 Total net sales $ 132,901 $ 183,005 $ 260,565 $ 409,266

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,524 $ 45,279 Working capital 124,134 90,396 Total assets 959,447 975,332 Total debt 547,574 547,308 Total liabilities 655,819 672,452 Total partners’ capital 303,628 302,880

Selected Cash Flow Data

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 8,608 $ 60,844 $ 51,025 $ 191,287 Investing activities (5,413 ) (3,268 ) (10,730 ) 12,294 Financing activities (20,293 ) (110,240 ) (38,050 ) (221,221 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (17,098 ) $ (52,664 ) $ 2,245 $ (17,640 )

Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Maintenance $ 4,831 $ 5,691 $ 9,103 $ 9,191 Growth 64 598 403 623 Total capital expenditures $ 4,895 $ 6,289 $ 9,506 $ 9,814

Key Operating Data

Ammonia Utilization(1) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (percent of capacity utilization) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated 102 % 100 % 96 % 103 %

____________________________

(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rates on a consolidated basis and at each of our facilities. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the Partnership’s facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.

Sales and Production Data

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Consolidated sales volumes (thousand tons): Ammonia 43 79 113 121 UAN 330 329 614 688 Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton):(1) Ammonia $ 520 $ 707 $ 525 $ 770 UAN 268 316 268 390 Consolidated production volume (thousand tons): Ammonia (gross produced)(2) 221 219 414 442 Ammonia (net available for sale)(2) 69 70 130 132 UAN 337 339 643 705 Feedstock: Petroleum coke used in production (thousands of tons) 133 124 261 255 Petroleum coke used in production (dollars per ton) $ 62.96 $ 73.91 $ 69.21 $ 75.62 Natural gas used in production (thousands of MMBtus)(3) 2,213 2,194 4,361 4,296 Natural gas used in production (dollars per MMBtu)(3) $ 1.93 $ 2.35 $ 2.51 $ 4.02 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (thousands of MMBtus)(3) 1,855 2,403 3,620 3,718 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (dollars per MMBtu)(3) $ 1.85 $ 4.11 $ 2.65 $ 5.41

____________________________

(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry.

(2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products.

(3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.

Key Market Indicators

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Ammonia — Southern plains (dollars per ton) $ 500 $ 435 $ 520 $ 586 Ammonia — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 547 472 560 682 UAN — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 275 298 276 335 Natural gas NYMEX (dollars per MMBtu) $ 2.32 $ 2.33 $ 2.21 $ 2.54

Q3 2024 Outlook

The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the third quarter of 2024. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above.

Q3 2024 Low High Ammonia utilization rates Consolidated 95 % 100 % Coffeyville Facility 95 % 100 % East Dubuque Facility 95 % 100 % Direct operating expenses (in millions)(1) $ 53 $ 58 Capital expenditures (in millions)(2) $ 10 $ 15

____________________________

(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization, turnaround expenses, and impacts of inventory adjustments.

(2) Capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations:

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Available Cash for Distribution

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 26,219 $ 59,857 $ 38,798 $ 161,727 Interest expense, net 7,510 6,919 15,175 14,093 Income tax expense (benefit) — 2 (25 ) 46 Depreciation and amortization 20,040 19,755 39,331 34,965 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 53,769 86,533 93,279 210,831 Current reserve for operating activities(1) (8,485 ) (29,141 ) (16,970 ) (38,282 ) Current reserve for investing activities(2) (25,171 ) (13,614 ) (35,884 ) (18,478 ) Available Cash for Distribution(3) (4) $ 20,113 $ 43,778 $ 40,425 $ 154,071 Common units outstanding 10,570 10,570 10,570 10,570

____________________________

(1) Includes reserves for debt service (interest expense) and other future operating needs.

(2) Includes reserves for future capital expenditures, including turnarounds, and other future investing activities, as well as cash impacts from equity method investments.

(3) Amount represents the cumulative available cash based on quarter-to-date and year-to-date results. However, Available Cash for Distribution is calculated quarterly, with distributions (if any) being paid in the quarter following declaration.

(4) The Partnership declared and paid a $1.68 and $1.92 cash distribution related to the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively, and declared a cash distribution of $1.90 per common unit related to the second quarter of 2024 to be paid in August 2024.