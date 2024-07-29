Painting Your Soul Founder Karen Hanlon Inspires Global Audience at International Women's Summit in London

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karen Hanlon, founder of Painting Your Soul, Inc., recently captivated an audience of 500 women at an international women's summit in London with her unique approach to emotional wellness through expressive arts. The event marked Hanlon's first major international speaking engagement, where she introduced her innovative six-step process combining journaling, aromatherapy, affirmations, meditation, and painting.



Hanlon's presentation received a standing ovation, with many attendees visibly moved by her message of self-discovery and healing through artistic expression. "The response was overwhelming," Hanlon said. "It reinforced my belief that creativity truly is soul work, and that this approach resonates with people across cultures."

One attendee, Gina from Cyprus, shared, "Wow, Painting Your Soul is an incredible concept. Your speech was inspiring. I believe people can paint whatever they feel. It's a fantastic outlet for creativity. I think it deserves to spread even further across the globe."

Following the success in London, Hanlon was invited to present at a medical practice in Germany, August 17-18. Her Painting Your Soul expressive arts kits will be incorporated into that German medical practice, marking a significant step in the integration of expressive arts therapy into mainstream healthcare practices around the world.

"Bringing Painting Your Soul to an international audience is a dream come true," Hanlon said. "It's not just about selling products; it's about spreading a message of healing and self-discovery that transcends borders."

The success of Painting Your Soul in the international arena underscores the growing global interest in alternative approaches to mental health and wellness. As Hanlon prepares for her presentation in Germany, she continues to collaborate with healthcare providers to incorporate her kits into their practices, with some providers seeing it as a valuable addition to holistic medicine as well as more traditional healthcare practices.

For more information about Painting Your Soul and Karen Hanlon's upcoming events, visit www.paintingyoursoul.com .

About Painting Your Soul, Inc.

Founded by Karen Hanlon, Painting Your Soul offers a therapeutic approach to wellness through its unique expressive arts kit. The company's mission is to unlock emotions and empower individuals to express themselves creatively, reducing stress and promoting mindfulness. Karen Hanlon is an art therapy practitioner, former educator, author, and international speaker based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Contact:

press@paintingyoursoul.com