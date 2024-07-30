Iris Energy ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Iris Energy Limited on Behalf of Iris Energy Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Iris Energy Limited (“Iris Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IREN) on behalf of Iris Energy stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Iris Energy has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 11, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging that Iris Energy “has always, and will continue to be – a non-player in the HPC space because its facilities were built for BTC mining and are ill-equipped for HPC workloads without billions in additional costs.”

Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

