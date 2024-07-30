30th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|29th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|14,777
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|680.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|699.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|691.3445
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|691.3445
|14,777
|680.00
|699.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|29 July 2024 08:19:53
|117
|685.00
|XLON
|00289220876TRLO1
|29 July 2024 08:19:53
|118
|685.00
|XLON
|00289220875TRLO1
|29 July 2024 09:06:00
|281
|685.00
|XLON
|00289273902TRLO1
|29 July 2024 09:06:00
|200
|684.00
|XLON
|00289273903TRLO1
|29 July 2024 09:30:26
|70
|681.00
|XLON
|00289297553TRLO1
|29 July 2024 09:30:26
|124
|681.00
|XLON
|00289297552TRLO1
|29 July 2024 11:14:38
|39
|682.00
|XLON
|00289418717TRLO1
|29 July 2024 11:14:38
|32
|682.00
|XLON
|00289418718TRLO1
|29 July 2024 11:16:19
|48
|682.00
|XLON
|00289418796TRLO1
|29 July 2024 11:16:19
|21
|682.00
|XLON
|00289418797TRLO1
|29 July 2024 11:22:08
|183
|680.00
|XLON
|00289418929TRLO1
|29 July 2024 11:22:08
|53
|680.00
|XLON
|00289418928TRLO1
|29 July 2024 11:49:35
|17
|683.00
|XLON
|00289419569TRLO1
|29 July 2024 12:01:20
|1,262
|685.00
|XLON
|00289420100TRLO1
|29 July 2024 12:01:20
|600
|685.00
|XLON
|00289420099TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:48:50
|84
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423436TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:48:50
|96
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423435TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:48:50
|23
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423434TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:48:50
|1
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423433TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:48:50
|770
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423432TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:48:50
|90
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423431TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:48:50
|63
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423437TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:48:50
|22
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423440TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:51:34
|20
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423518TRLO1
|29 July 2024 13:58:55
|116
|690.00
|XLON
|00289423703TRLO1
|29 July 2024 14:26:01
|34
|688.00
|XLON
|00289424923TRLO1
|29 July 2024 14:26:01
|76
|688.00
|XLON
|00289424922TRLO1
|29 July 2024 14:26:01
|11
|688.00
|XLON
|00289424921TRLO1
|29 July 2024 14:57:49
|118
|687.00
|XLON
|00289426391TRLO1
|29 July 2024 14:57:49
|31
|687.00
|XLON
|00289426390TRLO1
|29 July 2024 14:57:49
|87
|687.00
|XLON
|00289426389TRLO1
|29 July 2024 14:57:49
|229
|685.00
|XLON
|00289426392TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:05:50
|57
|685.00
|XLON
|00289426685TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:05:50
|77
|685.00
|XLON
|00289426684TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:05:50
|430
|685.00
|XLON
|00289426683TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:05:50
|130
|685.00
|XLON
|00289426687TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:05:50
|31
|685.00
|XLON
|00289426686TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:05:50
|38
|685.00
|XLON
|00289426688TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:05:58
|35
|685.00
|XLON
|00289426693TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:35:03
|114
|686.00
|XLON
|00289428148TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:35:03
|115
|686.00
|XLON
|00289428147TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:36:41
|121
|686.00
|XLON
|00289428305TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:49:56
|111
|688.00
|XLON
|00289429055TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:49:56
|11
|688.00
|XLON
|00289429054TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:02
|90
|690.00
|XLON
|00289429060TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:02
|179
|690.00
|XLON
|00289429059TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:02
|95
|690.00
|XLON
|00289429061TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:06
|380
|690.00
|XLON
|00289429076TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:06
|58
|690.00
|XLON
|00289429075TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:10
|93
|692.00
|XLON
|00289429080TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:10
|90
|692.00
|XLON
|00289429079TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:10
|269
|692.00
|XLON
|00289429081TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:50:10
|277
|692.00
|XLON
|00289429082TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:32
|206
|693.00
|XLON
|00289429131TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:34
|81
|694.00
|XLON
|00289429135TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:34
|209
|694.00
|XLON
|00289429136TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:36
|450
|695.00
|XLON
|00289429139TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:36
|1,604
|695.00
|XLON
|00289429138TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:36
|123
|693.00
|XLON
|00289429140TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:39
|118
|697.00
|XLON
|00289429144TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|124
|694.00
|XLON
|00289429145TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|390
|697.00
|XLON
|00289429148TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|600
|697.00
|XLON
|00289429147TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|233
|697.00
|XLON
|00289429146TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|361
|698.00
|XLON
|00289429149TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|760
|699.00
|XLON
|00289429150TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|126
|697.00
|XLON
|00289429152TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|97
|697.00
|XLON
|00289429151TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|211
|699.00
|XLON
|00289429153TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|888
|699.00
|XLON
|00289429154TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:51:41
|69
|699.00
|XLON
|00289429155TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:57:25
|79
|694.00
|XLON
|00289429366TRLO1
|29 July 2024 15:57:25
|39
|694.00
|XLON
|00289429365TRLO1
|29 July 2024 16:25:41
|172
|690.00
|XLON
|00289430793TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970