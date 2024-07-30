30th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 29th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 14,777 Lowest price per share (pence): 680.00 Highest price per share (pence): 699.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 691.3445

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 691.3445 14,777 680.00 699.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 29 July 2024 08:19:53 117 685.00 XLON 00289220876TRLO1 29 July 2024 08:19:53 118 685.00 XLON 00289220875TRLO1 29 July 2024 09:06:00 281 685.00 XLON 00289273902TRLO1 29 July 2024 09:06:00 200 684.00 XLON 00289273903TRLO1 29 July 2024 09:30:26 70 681.00 XLON 00289297553TRLO1 29 July 2024 09:30:26 124 681.00 XLON 00289297552TRLO1 29 July 2024 11:14:38 39 682.00 XLON 00289418717TRLO1 29 July 2024 11:14:38 32 682.00 XLON 00289418718TRLO1 29 July 2024 11:16:19 48 682.00 XLON 00289418796TRLO1 29 July 2024 11:16:19 21 682.00 XLON 00289418797TRLO1 29 July 2024 11:22:08 183 680.00 XLON 00289418929TRLO1 29 July 2024 11:22:08 53 680.00 XLON 00289418928TRLO1 29 July 2024 11:49:35 17 683.00 XLON 00289419569TRLO1 29 July 2024 12:01:20 1,262 685.00 XLON 00289420100TRLO1 29 July 2024 12:01:20 600 685.00 XLON 00289420099TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:48:50 84 690.00 XLON 00289423436TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:48:50 96 690.00 XLON 00289423435TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:48:50 23 690.00 XLON 00289423434TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:48:50 1 690.00 XLON 00289423433TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:48:50 770 690.00 XLON 00289423432TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:48:50 90 690.00 XLON 00289423431TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:48:50 63 690.00 XLON 00289423437TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:48:50 22 690.00 XLON 00289423440TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:51:34 20 690.00 XLON 00289423518TRLO1 29 July 2024 13:58:55 116 690.00 XLON 00289423703TRLO1 29 July 2024 14:26:01 34 688.00 XLON 00289424923TRLO1 29 July 2024 14:26:01 76 688.00 XLON 00289424922TRLO1 29 July 2024 14:26:01 11 688.00 XLON 00289424921TRLO1 29 July 2024 14:57:49 118 687.00 XLON 00289426391TRLO1 29 July 2024 14:57:49 31 687.00 XLON 00289426390TRLO1 29 July 2024 14:57:49 87 687.00 XLON 00289426389TRLO1 29 July 2024 14:57:49 229 685.00 XLON 00289426392TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:05:50 57 685.00 XLON 00289426685TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:05:50 77 685.00 XLON 00289426684TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:05:50 430 685.00 XLON 00289426683TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:05:50 130 685.00 XLON 00289426687TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:05:50 31 685.00 XLON 00289426686TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:05:50 38 685.00 XLON 00289426688TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:05:58 35 685.00 XLON 00289426693TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:35:03 114 686.00 XLON 00289428148TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:35:03 115 686.00 XLON 00289428147TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:36:41 121 686.00 XLON 00289428305TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:49:56 111 688.00 XLON 00289429055TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:49:56 11 688.00 XLON 00289429054TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:02 90 690.00 XLON 00289429060TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:02 179 690.00 XLON 00289429059TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:02 95 690.00 XLON 00289429061TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:06 380 690.00 XLON 00289429076TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:06 58 690.00 XLON 00289429075TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:10 93 692.00 XLON 00289429080TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:10 90 692.00 XLON 00289429079TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:10 269 692.00 XLON 00289429081TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:50:10 277 692.00 XLON 00289429082TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:32 206 693.00 XLON 00289429131TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:34 81 694.00 XLON 00289429135TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:34 209 694.00 XLON 00289429136TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:36 450 695.00 XLON 00289429139TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:36 1,604 695.00 XLON 00289429138TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:36 123 693.00 XLON 00289429140TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:39 118 697.00 XLON 00289429144TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 124 694.00 XLON 00289429145TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 390 697.00 XLON 00289429148TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 600 697.00 XLON 00289429147TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 233 697.00 XLON 00289429146TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 361 698.00 XLON 00289429149TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 760 699.00 XLON 00289429150TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 126 697.00 XLON 00289429152TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 97 697.00 XLON 00289429151TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 211 699.00 XLON 00289429153TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 888 699.00 XLON 00289429154TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:51:41 69 699.00 XLON 00289429155TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:57:25 79 694.00 XLON 00289429366TRLO1 29 July 2024 15:57:25 39 694.00 XLON 00289429365TRLO1 29 July 2024 16:25:41 172 690.00 XLON 00289430793TRLO1

For further information please contact:

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970