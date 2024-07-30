Stellantis Pro One Market Share Leader in 3 Regions: Europe 30, South America and Middle East & Africa

Achieved No. 1 in the Middle East & Africa in Q1 and is now No. 1 in H1 in addition to Europe 30 and South America





Product offensive continues with the ProMaster EV Delivery van in North America and the 1-ton pickup launch in South America with the New Fiat Titano





Full renewal of Pro One van lineup, including 12 nameplates across all segments from Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall

Wide range of vans with second-generation electrification (battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles) and pickups with full connectivity; Lineup of large LCVs also includes the new MultiJet 4.0 engine and innovative AT8 8-speed transmission





AMSTERDAM, July 30, 2024 – In the first half of 2024, Stellantis Pro One captured the top spot (vs. 2023) in Europe 30 (EU 30), South America and now the Middle East & Africa region. The impressive results underscore Stellantis Pro One’s robust presence in global markets, aligning with the Company’s ambitious Dare Forward 2030 strategic targets.

“Today’s results reflect the soundness of our commercial vehicles strategy,” said Xavier Peugeot, Stellantis Senior Vice President of Commercial Vehicles Business. “Our product offensive, which includes 12 renewed vehicles spanning compact, mid-size, and large segments, continues with the new Ram ProMaster EV Delivery van in North America and the New Fiat Titano, a 1-ton pickup in South America.”

Beyond establishing itself as the No. 1 company in three regions, Stellantis Pro One and Stellantis’ brands recorded several other highlights in the first half of 2024, including:

EU 30:

Stellantis Pro One No. 1 in commercial vehicles with over 28.5% market share and a 4% y-o-y volume increase In Germany, growth was particularly notable with a 4- percentage-point increase in market share and sales up by more than 45%

BEV leadership with over 31.9% market share

Stellantis Pro One, the European leader in recreational vehicle manufacturing, has approximately 70% of RVs on the road based on the Fiat Professional Ducato Motorhome Base

My Tasks launched on Stellantis’ commercial vehicles in Europe in the first half of 2024. An advanced tool for drivers and fleet managers to streamline daily operations, My Tasks enables schedule adjustments, better productivity and improved coordination within the fleet





Middle East & Africa:

Stellantis Pro One No. 1 in commercial vehicles with a 22.2% market share and with a 30.8% segment share in the van segment

FIAT No. 2 in van sales with 16.7% market share

FIAT No. 2 brand with 14.3% market share

Fiat Fiorino is the most sold van with an 11.1% segment share in van sales

South America:

Stellantis Pro One No. 1 in LCV, pick-up and van sales with 31.1%, 34.1% and 33.3% market share, respectively

3 Stellantis brands in the Top 5 brands of the van segment: No. 1 FIAT, No. 4 Peugeot and No. 5 Citroën

FIAT LCV, pickup and van leader with 23.4%, 27.7% and 17.2% market share, respectively

Fiat Strada most sold LCV and pickup with 14.3% and 19.3% market share, respectively

Fiat Fiorino most sold van with a 13.9% market share

The new Fiat Titano (D-segment) joins the 1-ton pickup offensive

Ram increased pickup market share to 5.9% and rose three places in the ranking mainly due to the success of the Rampage

Ram Rampage Top 3 (C-segment pickup) with 19.5% market share only 11 months after launch

In Brazil, Stellantis Pro One LCV, pickup and van leader with 46.9%, 47.3% and 44% market share, respectively; Two pickup brands in the Top 5: No. 1 FIAT and No. 5 Ram; FIAT LCV brand leader with 39.7% market share; Ram Top 5 pickups with 7.3% market share led by Rampage





North America:

Stellantis Pro One No. 3 in the region

Ram Top 3 pickup in the U.S. and Canada

In January, Ram introduced the new ProMaster EV Delivery, the brand’s first available fully electrified vehicle, and announced the ProMaster EV Cargo van for later





India & Asia Pacific:

In Australia, Ram is No. 1 in the 1-ton-plus pickup segment with a 40% market share

Stellantis increased van market share in Australia to 6.7%, up from 5.8% the prior year

Stellantis’ renewed Pro One van lineup from Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall is on the road with 12 models across all segments with second-generation electrification (battery-electric and fuel cell-electric vehicles) and full connectivity for vans and pickups.

The Stellantis Pro One large van lineup now features the new MultiJet 4.0 engine and an innovative AT8 8-speed transmission, both highly valued by fans of these vehicles. The MultiJet 4.0 engine, known for its durability, delivers an impressive 450 Nm of torque—the best in its class for front-wheel-drive large vans. Furthermore, the advanced dual-circuit exhaust gas recirculation system improves reliability, performance, and emissions. The AT8 transmission achieves an impressive 10% reduction in CO 2 emissions compared to the current automatic version, thanks to its well-balanced, efficient, and precisely controlled torque.

