Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,757,000 216,312,990 22 July 2024 10,000 136.59 1,365,900 23 July 2024 10,000 138.27 1,382,700 24 July 2024 11,899 137.61 1,637,421 25 July 2024 11,498 136.91 1,574,191 26 July 2024 11,000 138.18 1,519,980 Total week 30 54,397 7,480,193 Total accumulated 1,811,397 223,793,183



Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,899,754 treasury shares equal to 1.61 % of the Bank’s share capital.

