Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30

Company announcement no. 47

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,757,000  216,312,990
22 July 202410,000136.591,365,900
23 July 202410,000138.271,382,700
24 July 202411,899137.611,637,421
25 July 202411,498136.911,574,191
26 July 202411,000138.181,519,980
Total week 30 54,397  7,480,193
Total accumulated1,811,397  223,793,183


Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,899,754 treasury shares equal to 1.61 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.


Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

