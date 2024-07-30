[Latest] US Energy Drinks Market Size/Share Worth USD 50.8 Billion by 2033 at a 8.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “US Energy Drinks Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Drinks, Shots, Mixers), By Type (Conventional, Organic), By Packaging (Cans, Bottles, Others), By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Energy Drinks Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 23.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 50.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

US Energy Drinks Market: Overview

Energy drinks are liquids designed to deliver a boost of energy and mental alertness. Caffeine, sugar, vitamins, amino acids, and herbal extracts are common constituents in energy drinks.

In the US energy drinks market, several notable trends have emerged, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and industry dynamics. One notable development is the increased desire for healthier and more useful energy drinks.

Consumers are increasingly looking for goods that provide not only a rapid energy boost, but also other advantages including hydration, mental concentration, and immunological support. This has resulted in the growth of energy drinks including natural chemicals, vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens, which appeal to health-conscious customers.

Another trend is the increase in product diversity and customization choices, with businesses providing a variety of flavors, formats (including ready-to-drink cans, powders, and shots), and even caffeinated sparkling waters to cater to varied preferences and lifestyles.

Furthermore, there is a greater emphasis on sustainability, with businesses emphasizing recyclable packaging and ecologically friendly methods to match customer values while reducing environmental effects. Overall, these patterns highlight the dynamic character of the US energy drinks sector, which is always evolving and innovating to suit shifting customer demands.

By product type, the drinks segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

One popular drink trend is the emergence of healthy and functional beverages, which are driven by customer desire for goods that provide additional nutritional advantages such as vitamins, minerals, and natural ingredients. This movement indicates a shift towards wellness and sustainability, emphasizing transparency and thoughtful consumerism.

By packaging, the cans segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Can packaging become more sustainable and innovative?

Brands are increasingly employing recyclable materials, decreasing packaging waste, and creating distinctive designs, resealable tops, and thin cans to improve convenience and appeal to eco-conscious consumers who value both practicality and environmental responsibility.

Monster Beverage Corporation is an American beverage firm that produces energy beverages such as Monster Energy, Relentless, and Burn. Monster’s aggressive marketing strategies have played a crucial role in its success. They have established themselves as the brand for extreme sports fans, collaborating with athletes and sponsoring high-profile events such as the X Games.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 25.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 50.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 23.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.3% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Packaging and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Country Scope US Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the US Energy Drinks market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this US Energy Drinks industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

US Energy Drinks Market: Recent Developments

In January 2022, Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC launched energy drinks in India as the energy drinks category is mainly fuelled by millennials and affluent consumers across key urban cities in the country.

In February 2022, PepsiCo. Inc. introduced a hemp energy drink in the United States that contained hemp oil, vitamin B, spearmint, lemon balm, and caffeine.

In January 2022, Starbucks launched energy drinks in partnership with PepsiCo. Inc. The product is currently available at grocery shops, major retailers, and convenience stores throughout the United States, and it will be accessible at Starbucks locations beginning in March 2022.

List of the prominent players in the US Energy Drinks Market:

List of the prominent players in the US Energy Drinks Market:

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation

Rockstar Energy Drink

Bang Energy

5-hour Energy

NOS Energy Drink

Reign Total Body Fuel

XS Energy

C4 Energy

Living Essential LLC

Venom Energy

Full Throttle

Mountain Dew AMP Energy

Celsius Holdings Inc.

Xyience Energy

Rip It Energy

BAWLS Guarana

VPX Sports (VPX Bang)

REIZE Energy Drink

Alani Nu

Others

The US Energy Drinks Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Drinks

Shots

Mixers

By Type

Conventional

Organic

By Packaging

Cans

Bottles

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

