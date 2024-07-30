FLSmidth to deliver thickeners and filters to a large, greenfield lithium plant in the US

PRESS RELEASE

30 July 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark





This new FLSmidth order will contribute to an increased supply of lithium, which is required for electric vehicle battery production. Based on extensive ore testing and preliminary equipment designs, the technologies that FLSmidth will deliver will help reduce operating costs for the customer.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 340 million and was booked in Q3 2024. The FLSmidth equipment is due to be delivered during 2025/2026 and will provide attractive Service potential in the longer run.



FLSmidth has received an order to deliver nine thickeners and six filters to a greenfield lithium project in Nevada, US. A key requirement in the development of this large lithium deposit is to utilise the most efficient process technologies with the lowest environmental impact, leading the customer to engage with FLSmidth. Lithium is crucial for the batteries used by the electrical vehicle industry, and lithium processing is one of the core competencies of FLSmidth.

“The green transition is hinging on the efficient supply of critical minerals. This project will help to increase the supply of lithium, and thereby strengthen the supply of this critical mineral supporting the electrification of society. We have world leading technologies for lithium processing, and I am happy to see this being recognised by customers as well”, comments Chris Reinbold, Products Business Line President at FLSmidth.





Contacts:

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com .

