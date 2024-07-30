Australia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024 - Telstra, Optus and TPG Telecom Continue to Dominate

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Australia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Australia will grow at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2023-2028, primarily supported by contributions from the mobile data and fixed broadband service segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and growing adoption of higher ARPU 5G services on the back of ongoing efforts by telecom operators to expand mobile network coverage.

Fixed broadband revenue will also grow during the forecast period at a CAGR of 2.3%, driven by growing fixed broadband ARPU and growth in FTTH/B and fixed wireless subscriptions, on the back of ongoing broadband network expansion efforts by the government under its National Broadband Network plan.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following :

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Australia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Market Highlights

Overall telecom service revenue in Australia will grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2023-2028.

4G was the country's leading technology to deliver mobile services in 2023.

The top three mobile operators are Telstra, Optus, and TPG Telecom, accounting for 56.5%, 23.9%, and 13.1% subscription shares in the mobile segment, respectively, in 2023.

Key Features

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Australia's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Australia's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Australia's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Australia.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA)

Amaysim

TPG Telecom

Vividwireless

Foxtel

iiNet

