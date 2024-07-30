Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digging deeper into sustainability: key disruptive forces in mining (Vol. 4)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mining sector is prioritizing sustainability with low carbon footprint mines and circular economy practices. Technological advancements are reducing costs and enhancing sustainability in mineral processing and waste handling.
The report, 'Digging Deeper into Sustainability: Key Disruptive Forces in Mining (Vol. 4)', categorizes key innovation areas in mining as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. It covers recent developments, deals, corporate filings, hiring trends, noteworthy patents, and real-world innovations in low carbon mines, recycling, and technology platforms driving sustainability and cost reductions.
Proficiency, awareness, and expertise in these areas of innovation have the potential to revolutionize business models, decision-making processes, and strategic planning, directly influencing decisions regarding research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment
Report Scope
- Latest updates - recent updates in the mining sector
- Deals - select VC and M&A-focused listings related to the low carbon footprint mines, recycling/circular economy, and technology platforms
- Company filings - select filing extracts related to the low carbon footprint mines, recycling/circular economy, and technology platforms
- Job analytics - select hiring trends in the low carbon footprint mines, recycling/circular economy, and technology platforms
- Noteworthy patents - list of patents related to the low carbon footprint mines, recycling/circular economy, and technology platforms
- Real-world innovations - overview and real-world innovation use cases related to the extraction, mineral processing, waste handling, recycling/circular economy, and technology platforms
- Key disruptive forces in mining - presents the major drivers, trends, top tech themes, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in mining
Key Topics Covered:
Company Coverage:
