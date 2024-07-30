Lewy Body Disease Therapeutics Market Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 10+ Companies and 12+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lewy Body Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Lewy Body Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Lewy Body Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Lewy Body Disease- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Lewy Body Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Lewy Body Disease treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Lewy Body Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lewy Body Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lewy Body Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Lewy Body Disease.



This segment of the Lewy Body Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



LY3154207: Eli Lilly and Company



Mevidalen (LY3154207) is a selective and orally active D1-positive allosteric modulator with >1000-fold selectivity for the human D1 receptor over other tested targets. Mevidalen increases the extracellular level of acetylcholine in the prefrontal cortex and enhances the affinity of dopamine for the D1 receptor. This amplifies the responses to endogenous and exogenous dopamine, which may improve motor and cognitive symptoms of Parkinson Disease and Lewy body dementias as well as sleepiness, mood, and apathy. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Lewy Body Disease.



Neflamapimod: CervoMed, Inc.



Neflamapimod is an investigational drug that is a brain-penetrant, oral small molecule that inhibits the intra-cellular enzyme p38 MAP kinase alpha (p38?). P38?, which is expressed in neurons under conditions of stress and disease, plays a major role in inflammation-induced synaptic toxicity, leading to impairment of synaptic function. Neflamapimod targets and inhibits p38 alpha, a cellular enzyme linked to the in?ammation and synaptic dysfunction that cause neurological disease progression. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Lewy body disease.



UB 312: Vaxxinity



UB 312 targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body ("DLB") and multiple system atrophy ("MSA"). The first part of a Phase I trial in healthy volunteers has shown UB-312 to be well tolerated, with no significant safety findings, and immunogenic, with a high responder rate and antibodies that cross the blood-brain barrier ("BBB"). Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Lewy body disease.



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Lewy Body Disease. The companies which have their Lewy Body Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Eli Lilly and Company and CervoMed, Inc.

Lewy Body Disease: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Lewy Body Disease therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Lewy Body Disease drugs.

How many companies are developing Lewy Body Disease drugs?

How many Lewy Body Disease drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Lewy Body Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Lewy Body Disease therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Lewy Body Disease and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Annovis Bio

CervoMed, Inc

Vaxxinity

Eisai Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company

Athira Pharma

NLS Pharmaceutics

Buntanetap

Neflamapimod

UB 312

E2027

CT1812

LY3154207

ATH-1017

Oxafuramine

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

