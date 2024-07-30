United States Online Food Delivery Market Forecast Report 2024: A $66.5+ Billion Industry by 2032, Driven by Aggressive Marketing and Promotional Campaigns, and Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Online Food Delivery Market Forecast Report By Business Model (Platform to customer delivery, Restaurant to customer delivery), Platform Type (Websites, Applications), Payment Method (Cash on delivery, Online), Cities and Company analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Online Food Delivery Market will reach US$ 66.54 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 28.37 Billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 9.93% between 2024 and 2032.

The market is experiencing a robust rise owing to the increased penetration of the internet and smartphone usage, along with the growing preference for quick and fast services among customers.





By employing effective ordering software, restaurants can choose to sell directly to customers, without the need for third-party gateways. This method allows customers to place orders straight through the restaurant's website. In order to satisfy a range of customer preferences, these apps and websites also include a number of filtering and payment choices, including cash on delivery, net banking, prepaid cards, and more. The outlook for the US online food delivery market is impacted by the collaboration of many delivery services, such as Grubhub, Uber Eats, and others, with restaurants to serve meals to clients.



The National Restaurant Association claims that the Far West, which includes California (with 83,501 restaurants) and Washington (16,379 restaurants), has a large concentration of restaurants, which is what drives online meal delivery. In 2022, Uber Eats worked with 825,000 eateries, according to corporate documents, enhancing online delivery services in the US.



Driving Forces for Online Food Delivery in the United States



Technological Advancements

Technology is driving the CAGR of the US online food delivery business. The atmosphere surrounding food delivery has undergone significant change due to the widespread use of cellphones and high-speed internet connection. Aside from that, the ease of using a smartphone app to order food has significantly increased the market's popularity.

Additionally, the overall customer experience has been enhanced by user-friendly interfaces, tailored recommendations, and efficient tracking systems, suggesting a bright future for industry growth. Aside from that, the industry is growing because of the employment of global positioning system (GPS) technology, which enables real-time delivery progress tracking and fosters a sense of openness and dependability in the process. The ability of today's tech-savvy consumers to effortlessly incorporate online food delivery services into their daily schedules has fueled market expansion.



Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships

The rise of the online meal delivery sector in the United States is majorly driven by the growing emphasis on strategic alliances and acquisitions. Leading businesses are partnering with grocery shops, restaurant chains, and other food service providers in an effort to expand their market share and enhance their service offerings. Through these partnerships, meal delivery services can provide a wider selection of foods to a more diverse user base. Grubhub and Homewood Suites by Hilton joined together in June 2023 to provide food options to visitors at about 500 locations across the US. Tourists could quickly order from nearby restaurants using the Grubhub app's geolocation and rapid response (QR) codes, enriching their eating experience with a range of options.

Furthermore, market leaders can fortify their position, boost productivity, and seamlessly integrate new technologies by acquiring smaller delivery services and technology firms. In addition, partnerships with large supermarket chains bring in grocery delivery services, which benefit consumers and create new revenue streams. These tactical choices support innovation and productivity, which expand the market as a whole and strengthen the competitive advantage of significant players.



Marketing and Promotional Campaigns

Aggressive marketing and promotional strategies are critical drivers of the online food delivery industry. As outlined in the United States online food delivery market forecast, companies are investing significantly in advertising on various platforms, including social media, television, and online channels, to enhance brand recognition and attract new customers. Promotional deals, such as discounts, free deliveries, and loyalty programs, are vital in retaining current customers and promoting frequent service use.

For instance, in June 2023, Grubhub and Amazon extended their complimentary Grubhub+ promotion for another year for American Prime members, offering no delivery charges and exclusive discounts on restaurant orders. This collaboration added value to Prime by granting members significant discounts and unique dining experiences through Grubhub's platform.



Additionally, working with well-known events or influencers at particular times of the year boosts brand awareness and human interaction. These marketing strategies work particularly well when converting traditional diners to online delivery customers. By using creative marketing techniques, delivery platforms can continually establish a connection with their audience, which gives them a competitive edge, boosts user acquisition, and continuously grows the market.



Florida Online Food Delivery Market



As a result of broader trends in convenience and digital commerce, Florida's eating landscape now prominently features the online food delivery industry. Large cities like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa are home to various eateries involved with delivery services like Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. Both locals and guests can use these services to peruse menus, place orders, and quickly deliver meals to their residences, workplaces, or hotels. Factors like Florida's bustling metropolitan lifestyles, varied culinary scene, and high tourism all contribute to the market's growth.



Local eateries gain more exposure and access to larger customers, and diners have access to various dining alternatives, from gourmet cuisine to comfort food, frequently with special offers and discounts. Florida's online meal delivery business is constantly innovating to meet changing customer preferences and boost the state's hospitality sector, thanks to developments like contactless delivery and real-time tracking that are becoming standard.



United States Online Food Delivery Company News

May 2024 - Uber Eats and Instacart have partnered to provide food delivery services in the US. Through the Instacart app, customers can place orders from hundreds of thousands of restaurants.

November 2023 - DoorDash took advantage of the rising demand for easy alcohol delivery and extended its alcohol delivery service to New Jersey. This move reflects the changing e-commerce landscape in the alcoholic beverage market. It aligns with the trend of top aggregators to provide customers with a more significant assortment of beer, wine, and spirits.

October 2023 - Pizza Hut, LLC extended its hours of operation in thousands of locations, remaining open until midnight or later to satisfy consumers' late-night desires. Pizza Hut ensured that even during late-night delivery, accessibility, and quality were maintained by utilizing partnerships and technology.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $66.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Recent Developments, Sales Analysis

Grubhub

Doordash

Uber Eats

Postmates

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Kroger Co.

Blue Apron Holdings

HelloFresh

Business Model - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Platform to customer delivery

Restaurant to customer delivery

Platform Type - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Websites

Applications

Payment Method - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Cash on delivery

Online

Cities - Market breakup in 26 viewpoints:

Seattle

Pittsburgh

San Francisco

Austin

San Jose

San Antonio

Virginia Beach

Miami

San Diego

Los Angeles

Portland

Atlanta

Orlando

Washington, DC

Jacksonville

Riverside

Houston

Sacramento

Denver

New York

Tampa

Tucson

Dallas

Salt Lake City

Phoenix

Others

