Global Routine Health Screening Markets: Revenue Data for 2021-2023, Estimates for 2024, Forecasts for 2029 - Adoption of AI in Routine Health Screening, Expansive Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The global market for routine health screening is expected to grow from $59.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $82.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



The routine health screening market presents a vast and promising opportunity as it responds to evolving healthcare trends and societal needs. With an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, routine health screenings have become instrumental in detecting potential health issues at early stages. The market's expansion is propelled by the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, coupled with the aging global population, necessitating proactive health management strategies.

Technological advancements, including innovations in diagnostic tools and the integration of artificial intelligence, enhance the accuracy and accessibility of screenings, catering to a broader demographic. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of regular health check-ups, reinforcing the significance of routine health screenings.



Additionally, incorporating these screenings into corporate wellness programs and the trend toward personalized medicine further amplifies the market's potential. The routine health screening market is poised for substantial expansion, playing a pivotal role in the proactive and personalized management of individual health globally.

This report presents insights into this market's current and future potential, drivers, challenges, opportunities, industry status, developments, market trends, geographical challenges, and strategies (e.g., mergers, acquisitions, collaborations). The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties. The report covers geographic regions in detail, so companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this study helpful.



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Factors Affecting the Routine Health Screening Market

Market Drivers

Advancements in Screening Technologies

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Health Consciousness

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Market Restraints

High Costs Associated with Routine Health Screening

Psychological Barriers

Lack of Awareness and Acceptability in Low and Middle Income Countries

Market Challenges

False Positive and False Negative Screening Test Results

Declining Reimbursement

Market Opportunities

Adoption of AI in Routine Health Screening

Expansive Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Chapter 5 Emerging and Upcoming Technologies in the Market

Introduction

Emerging and Upcoming Technologies

Deep Phenotyping Technologies

Digital Health Interventions

Digital Precision Medicine

Wearable Devices and Remote Monitoring

Multicancer Detection (MCDs) Assays

Artificial Intelligence in Routine Health Screening

5G-Enabled Devices

Genetics Testing

Technological Concerns in the Routine Health Screening Market

Efficacy Data

Data Privacy

Regulatory Landscape

Supply Chain Challenges

Recent Developments

Chapter 6 ESG Development

Introduction

Sustainability in Routine Health Screening Industry

WHO Global Action Plan

Publisher Viewpoint

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations

Manufacturer and Service Provider Market Share Analysis

Strategic Alliances

