Global Routine Health Screening Markets: Revenue Data for 2021-2023, Estimates for 2024, Forecasts for 2029 - Adoption of AI in Routine Health Screening, Expansive Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The global market for routine health screening is expected to grow from $59.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $82.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The routine health screening market presents a vast and promising opportunity as it responds to evolving healthcare trends and societal needs. With an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, routine health screenings have become instrumental in detecting potential health issues at early stages. The market's expansion is propelled by the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, coupled with the aging global population, necessitating proactive health management strategies.
Technological advancements, including innovations in diagnostic tools and the integration of artificial intelligence, enhance the accuracy and accessibility of screenings, catering to a broader demographic. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of regular health check-ups, reinforcing the significance of routine health screenings.
Additionally, incorporating these screenings into corporate wellness programs and the trend toward personalized medicine further amplifies the market's potential. The routine health screening market is poised for substantial expansion, playing a pivotal role in the proactive and personalized management of individual health globally.
This report presents insights into this market's current and future potential, drivers, challenges, opportunities, industry status, developments, market trends, geographical challenges, and strategies (e.g., mergers, acquisitions, collaborations). The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties. The report covers geographic regions in detail, so companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this study helpful.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for routine health screening
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by test type, sample type, technology, and region
- A look at recent innovations, technological advances, and product launches in the market
- Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies
- A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the routine health screening industry
- An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances, and other strategies
- A discussion of key patents
Profiles of the leading players
- Quest Diagnostics
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Sonic Healthcare Ltd
- Eurofins Scientific
- SYNLAB AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Cholesterol Test
- Diabetes Test
- Blood Pressure Test
- Cancer Screening Test
- Prenatal Testing
- Vision and Hearing Screening
- Bone Density Test
- Thyroid Profile Test
- Essential Nutrients Check
- Others
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Factors Affecting the Routine Health Screening Market
- Market Drivers
- Advancements in Screening Technologies
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Health Consciousness
- Increasing Healthcare Spending
- Market Restraints
- High Costs Associated with Routine Health Screening
- Psychological Barriers
- Lack of Awareness and Acceptability in Low and Middle Income Countries
- Market Challenges
- False Positive and False Negative Screening Test Results
- Declining Reimbursement
- Market Opportunities
- Adoption of AI in Routine Health Screening
- Expansive Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Routine Health Screening Market, by Test Type
- Cholesterol Screening
- Diabetes Screening
- Blood Pressure Test
- Cancer Screening
- Prenatal Screening
- Vision and Hearing Screening
- Bone Density Test
- Thyroid Profile Test
- Essential Nutrients Tests
- Others
- Routine Health Screening Market, by Sample Type
- Overview
- Blood-Based Sample
- Urine-Based Sample
- Imaging Sample
- Other Samples
- Routine Health Screening Market, by Technology
- Overview
- QPCR (Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction)
- Q-FISH (Quantitative Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) Technology
- Immunoassays
- Medical Imaging
- STELA (Single Telomere Length Analysis)
- Other Technologies
- Geographic Breakdown
- Routine Health Screening Market, by Region
Chapter 5 Emerging and Upcoming Technologies in the Market
- Introduction
- Emerging and Upcoming Technologies
- Deep Phenotyping Technologies
- Digital Health Interventions
- Digital Precision Medicine
- Wearable Devices and Remote Monitoring
- Multicancer Detection (MCDs) Assays
- Artificial Intelligence in Routine Health Screening
- 5G-Enabled Devices
- Genetics Testing
- Technological Concerns in the Routine Health Screening Market
- Efficacy Data
- Data Privacy
- Regulatory Landscape
- Supply Chain Challenges
- Recent Developments
Chapter 6 ESG Development
- Introduction
- Sustainability in Routine Health Screening Industry
- WHO Global Action Plan
- Publisher Viewpoint
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Manufacturer and Service Provider Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Alliances
Company Profiles
- Arup Laboratories
- Cerba Healthcare
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exact Science Corp.
- Opko Health Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
- Natera Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Sonic Healthcare Ltd.
- Synlab Ag
