Global Future Defense Technology Research Report 2024-2033: Opportunities in Energy Storage, Metamaterials, Hypersonics, DEWs, & Millimeter Wave Communications (5G) Advancements

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Future Defense Technologies, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pace of technological change continues to accelerate, exposing significant limitations in militaries' technological abilities to combat emerging threats.

The introduction of new technologies has created new vulnerabilities for military forces, demanding strategies to meet a wide range of threats that are becoming more lethal, diversified, hybrid, and versatile. Civilian companies in the defense space are outpacing traditional defense incumbents for a variety of reasons. Traditional defense technology development involved lengthy cycles, with a requirement for dependable, robust, and complex systems that primarily relied on public funding.



Contrarily, modern commercial companies, which are characterized by faster innovation loops and increased private investment, emphasize rapid prototyping and testing with short lead times to production. This idea of rapid innovation and development is propelling the sector. Future technological advancements will be increasingly interconnected, with progress in one area driving development in adjacent and complementary areas. Anticipating the future of the armed forces necessitates tracking these interconnected technologies, as breakthroughs in one area can significantly impact related technologies.

As a result, promising future technologies must be evaluated early in their development and production cycles to maximize impact and minimize risk. While some technologies from the previous study have seen widespread adoption, including cloud computing and data analytics, other technologies are still being explored.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Energy Storage

Metamaterials

Hypersonics

DEWs

Millimeter Wave Communications (5G)

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Future Defense Technologies Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Ecosystem

Purpose and Overview

Key Technologies

Technology Road Map: Trend Analysis

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Global Conflict Scenarios

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Generator: Product Segments

Hypersonics

Hypersonics: R&D Activities

Hypersonics Impact

DEWs

DEWs: R&D Activities

DEWs Impact

Millimeter Wave Communications (5G)

Millimeter Wave Communications (5G): R&D Activities

Millimeter Wave Communications (5G) Impact

MR

MR: R&D Activities

MR Impact

Energy Generation and Storage

Energy Generation and Storage: R&D Activities

Energy Generation and Storage Impact

AM

AM: R&D Activities

AM Impact

Quantum Computing and Cryptography

Quantum Computing and Cryptography: R&D Activities

Quantum Computing and Cryptography Impact

Swarm Robotics

Swarm Robotics: R&D Activities

Swarm Robotics Impact

Biotechnologies and Human Enhancement

Biotechnologies and Human Enhancement: R&D Activities

Biotechnologies and Human Enhancement Impact

Metamaterials

Metamaterials: R&D Activities

Metamaterials Impact

MUM-T

MUM-T: R&D Activities

MUM-T Impact

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

Take the Next Step

List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvxjmk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.