Global Future Defense Technology Research Report 2024-2033: Opportunities in Energy Storage, Metamaterials, Hypersonics, DEWs, & Millimeter Wave Communications (5G) Advancements

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Future Defense Technologies, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pace of technological change continues to accelerate, exposing significant limitations in militaries' technological abilities to combat emerging threats.
The introduction of new technologies has created new vulnerabilities for military forces, demanding strategies to meet a wide range of threats that are becoming more lethal, diversified, hybrid, and versatile. Civilian companies in the defense space are outpacing traditional defense incumbents for a variety of reasons. Traditional defense technology development involved lengthy cycles, with a requirement for dependable, robust, and complex systems that primarily relied on public funding.
Contrarily, modern commercial companies, which are characterized by faster innovation loops and increased private investment, emphasize rapid prototyping and testing with short lead times to production. This idea of rapid innovation and development is propelling the sector. Future technological advancements will be increasingly interconnected, with progress in one area driving development in adjacent and complementary areas. Anticipating the future of the armed forces necessitates tracking these interconnected technologies, as breakthroughs in one area can significantly impact related technologies.
As a result, promising future technologies must be evaluated early in their development and production cycles to maximize impact and minimize risk. While some technologies from the previous study have seen widespread adoption, including cloud computing and data analytics, other technologies are still being explored.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Energy Storage
- Metamaterials
- Hypersonics
- DEWs
- Millimeter Wave Communications (5G)
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Future Defense Technologies Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Ecosystem
- Purpose and Overview
- Key Technologies
- Technology Road Map: Trend Analysis
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Global Conflict Scenarios
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Generator: Product Segments
- Hypersonics
- Hypersonics: R&D Activities
- Hypersonics Impact
- DEWs
- DEWs: R&D Activities
- DEWs Impact
- Millimeter Wave Communications (5G)
- Millimeter Wave Communications (5G): R&D Activities
- Millimeter Wave Communications (5G) Impact
- MR
- MR: R&D Activities
- MR Impact
- Energy Generation and Storage
- Energy Generation and Storage: R&D Activities
- Energy Generation and Storage Impact
- AM
- AM: R&D Activities
- AM Impact
- Quantum Computing and Cryptography
- Quantum Computing and Cryptography: R&D Activities
- Quantum Computing and Cryptography Impact
- Swarm Robotics
- Swarm Robotics: R&D Activities
- Swarm Robotics Impact
- Biotechnologies and Human Enhancement
- Biotechnologies and Human Enhancement: R&D Activities
- Biotechnologies and Human Enhancement Impact
- Metamaterials
- Metamaterials: R&D Activities
- Metamaterials Impact
- MUM-T
- MUM-T: R&D Activities
- MUM-T Impact
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- Take the Next Step
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvxjmk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.