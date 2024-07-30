Indonesia Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Register an AAGR of 6% for 2025-2028, Supported by Public and Private Sector Investments in Transport, Energy, and Residential Construction

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Indonesia is expected to expand by 5.2% in real terms in 2024, supported by rising foreign investment and an improvement in business confidence and economic conditions.

According to the Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS), the value-add of the construction industry rose by 7.6% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2024, preceded by Y-o-Y growth of 7.7% in Q4 and 6.4% in Q3 2023. Over the year, the industry's growth will be supported by an allocation of IDR422.7 trillion ($27.7 billion) on infrastructure projects as part of the 2024 Budget approved in late 2023.

Of this, IDR213.7 trillion ($14 billion) will be invested to construct regional roads, developing the new capital city (IKN), renovating stadiums, and building educational and healthcare infrastructure, while IDR20.3 trillion ($1.3 billion) will be invested in developing infrastructure in the new autonomous regions (DOBs) and supporting public-private partnerships (PPP).



Over the remainder of the forecast period, from 2025 to 2028, the Indonesian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 6% in real terms, supported by public and private sector investment in transport, energy, and residential construction, coupled with the government's plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 600,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the National Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN) for 2025-45, which focusses on the development of renewable energy power plants, the provision of electric transmission networks, biofuel development, and the electric vehicle ecosystem. As part of the plan, the Ministry of National Development Planning of the Republic of Indonesia (Bappenas) estimates that an investment of IDR749.6 trillion ($49.8 billion) per year from 2025 to 2045 to achieve its carbon emission targets.



