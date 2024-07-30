Transom Capital-backed Scantron Acquires C-Net Systems

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secur-Serv, a division of Transom Capital Group-backed Scantron Corporation (www.secur-serv.com) and a market-leading managed services provider, announced it has completed its acquisition of C-Net Systems (www.cnetsys.com), a managed service provider based in Michigan. This acquisition marks continued advancement in expanding Secur-Serv’s service offerings and market presence, particularly in the Midwest.



“The acquisition of C-Net Systems is a testament to Secur-Serv's ongoing growth and strategic vision,” stated Steve Kim, Principal at Transom. “We are proud to support Secur-Serv as it continues to expand and deliver outstanding IT solutions nationwide. This move reinforces our dedication to investing in companies that drive innovation and growth.”

C-Net Systems is an attractive fit for Secur-Serv, and the company’s focus on small and medium size businesses with recurring revenue customers, established operations in the Michigan market and strength in diversified sectors including industrials, manufacturing, professional services and financial services all advance Secur-Serv’s strategic plans.

“Secur-Serv is continuing its transformative growth and innovation in the IT industry,” stated Cathy Pickoski, CEO of Scantron. “Aligning with C-Net Systems on core values and a shared vision for the future makes this partnership a perfect fit. We are committed to providing C-Net's customers with enhanced services and exceptional support, ensuring they benefit from the latest technologies and strong cybersecurity measures.”

C-Net Systems is Secur-Serv’s second acquisition this year, highlighting the company’s focus on building a world class managed services provider that places a priority on its customers with enhanced managed service and support offerings.

“By integrating C-Net Systems into Secur-Serv, we are significantly expanding the range of services available to their customers. Our focus on cybersecurity is paramount, and we are committed to providing the expertise and larger IT team that many SMBs need but often lack,” added Jason Bowra, Vice President of Managed Services at Secur-Serv.

“We are thrilled to join Secur-Serv, a company that shares our commitment to exceptional service and support,” commented Nick Tobin, owner of C-Net Systems. “As our customers navigate the ever-evolving technology and security landscape, they will be in great hands with Secur-Serv’s industry-leading resources and expertise.”

Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal advisor to Transom Capital and Quoin Advisors served as financial advisor to C-Net Systems.

About Secur-Serv, a division of Scantron Corporation

Secur-Serv (secur.serv.com) based in Omaha, NE, is a nationwide managed services provider placing security at the center of everything it does. The company provides Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Managed Device, and Managed Print services to companies of every size across the United States. With over 2,000 field service technicians, a Network Operating Center based in Omaha, NE, and extensive service offerings, Secur-Serv is a leading MSP for all things IT.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with approximately $900M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About C-Net Systems

C-Net Systems was established in 1998 with the simple idea of helping businesses succeed using technology. With a focus on helping businesses grow, C-Net works closely with clients, providing the IT support and guidance they need, allowing them to focus on their core business while they manage their IT needs. C-Net's unwavering dedication to client success and innovation has made them a trusted partner for companies across Michigan.

