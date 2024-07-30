Raytech Holding Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

HONG KONG, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (the “Company” or “RAY”), a Hong Kong-headquartered company specializing in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

CHING Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, “The Company delivered a robust financial performance in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, with revenue increased by a substantial 47.1% to reach HKD67.0 million (US$8.6 million), up from HKD45.5 million in the prior year. This exceptional revenue growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in sales of our hair styling, trimmer product series, as well as new tooling revenue generated from manufacturing a variety of tools, molds, and assembly equipment for our customers.”

“While merchandise costs rose in line with the higher revenue, we were able to effectively manage our selling, general and administrative expenses. In particular, staff costs decreased slightly, and we achieved reductions in certain other expense categories such as depreciation and selling and marketing costs. As a result, income from operations grew by a strong 57.9% to HKD11.4 million (US$1.5 million), and net income likewise expanded by 57.9% to HKD9.9 million (US$1.3 million).”

“We are very pleased with the Company's robust financial performance in fiscal 2024, which demonstrates our ability to drive substantial revenue growth while maintaining disciplined cost control. Going forward, we will continue to focus on expanding our customer base, developing innovative products, and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Selected Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Metrics

  Years Ended March 31, Changes in 
(HKD in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.) 2024 2023 Percentage 
Revenue HKD 67.0  45.5 47.1%
Total operating expenses  55.6  38.3 45.1%
Income from operations  11.4  7.2 57.9%
Total other income, net  1.4  0.3 366.7%
Income before income taxes  12.8  7.5 70.7%
Net income  9.9  6.3 57.9%
Earnings per share  0.62  0.39 59.0%
          
  • Revenue increased by 47.1% to HKD67.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared with HKD45.5 million for 2023.
  • Total operating expenses were HKD55.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, increasing from HKD38.3 million for 2023.
  • Income from operations grew by 57.9% to HKD11.4 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, from HKD7.2 million for 2023.
  • Net income also grew by 57.9% to HKD9.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, from HKD6.3 million for 2023. Earnings per share was HKD0.62 for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared to HKD0.39 for 2023.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 47.1% to HKD67.0 million (US$8.6 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024 from HKD45.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was principally driven by a significant increase in sales in our hair styling and trimmer series, and new tooling revenue generated from manufacturing multiple tools, molds and assembly equipment as part of tooling program for our customers, which are mostly driven by engaging new customers.

The following table shows disaggregated revenue by sales of major products and sales of tooling for the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

(HKD in millions, differences due to rounding) Years Ended March 31,
Sales of products 2024 2023
Hair styling series HKD 31.8  28.2
Trimmer series  22.7  8.6
Eyelash curler  0.8  1.4
Nail care series  1.4  1.2
Other personal care appliances  3.2  3.0
       
Sales of tooling  7.0  3.1
Total  66.9  45.5
       

Operating expenses

Merchandise costs increased by 52.9% to HKD52.1 million (US$6.7 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024 from HKD34.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was in line with the increase in our revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were HKD3.5 million (US$0.5 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to HKD4.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The decrease is mainly due to declines in staff costs, selling and marketing expenses, and in depreciation for our property and equipment, which are partially offset by increases in transport and travelling expenses, legal and professional fee and in other general and administrative expenses.

Income from operations

Overall income from operations increased by 57.9% to HKD11.4 million (US$1.5 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024 from HKD7.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was principally driven by a significant increase in sales in our hair styling and trimmer series, and new tooling revenue generated from manufacturing multiple tools, molds and assembly equipment as part of tooling program for our customers as well as engaged new customers.

Total other income, net

Total other income, net, increased by 366.7% to HKD1.4 million (US$178,165) for the year ended March 31, 2024 from HKD0.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was mainly driven by significant growth in interest income.

Provision for income tax expense

Income tax expenses amounted to HKD2.8 million (US$359,959) for the year ended March 31, 2024 and amounted to HKD1.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Net income

Net income increased by 57.9% to HKD9.9 million (US$1.3 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to HKD6.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase in net income was predominantly due to an increase in revenue and interest income and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Recent development

On May 17, 2024, the Company announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 1,500,000 ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of $4 per share for total gross proceeds of $6,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Ordinary Shares began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on May 15, 2024, under the ticker symbol "RAY". On July 5, 2024, the Company announced it completed sale of an additional 113,083 ordinary shares pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option granted in connection with the IPO, at the IPO price of $4 per share, less underwriting discounts. As a result, the Company has raised a total gross proceeds of $6,452,332, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

About Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, neck care, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  As of March 31, 
  2023  2024  2024 
  HKD  HKD  US$ 
ASSETS         
CURRENT ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents 21,362,580  35,885,666  4,585,500 
Accounts receivable, net 6,787,330  14,557,523  1,860,172 
Amount due from a director 992,026  145,166  18,550 
Merchandise inventories, net   1,855,686  237,121 
Taxes receivables 514,007  395,005  50,474 
Prepayments 95,000  5,000  639 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 29,750,943  52,844,046  6,752,456 
          
NON-CURRENT ASSETS         
Property and equipment, net 4,868     
Right-of-use assets – operating lease 85,477     
Deferred initial public offering costs 3,176,871  5,252,768  671,203 
Long-term deposits 34,200  16,200  2,070 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,301,416  5,268,968  673,273 
TOTAL ASSETS 33,052,359  58,113,014  7,425,729 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
CURRENT LIABILITIES         
Accounts payable 735,528  732,340  93,579 
Accounts payable - related party 8,768,420  24,278,340  3,102,306 
Accruals 616,078  1,018,618  130,160 
Contract liabilities 1,705,854  1,008,415  128,856 
Operating lease obligation, current portion 87,972     
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,913,852  27,037,713  3,454,901 
          
OTHER LIABILITIES         
Operating lease obligation, net of current portion      
TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,913,852  27,037,713  3,454,901 
          
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES         
          
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Ordinary Shares, US$0.00000625 par value, 8,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, and 16,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively (1) 783  783  100 
Additional paid-in capital 99,217  99,217  12,678 
Retained earnings 21,038,507  30,975,301  3,958,050 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 21,138,507  31,075,301  3,970,828 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 33,052,359  58,113,014  7,425,729 
          


RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
  For the Years ended March 31, 
  2022  2023  2024  2024 
  HKD  HKD  HKD  US$ 
REVENUE            
Sales of products 45,105,917  42,382,764  59,966,287  7,662,542 
Sales of tooling   3,135,475  7,006,014  895,234 
  Total revenue 45,105,917  45,518,239  66,972,301  8,557,776 
             
OPERATING EXPENSES            
Merchandise costs (33,001,491) (34,046,287) (52,067,436) (6,653,220)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,379,989) (4,277,677) (3,545,369) (453,030)
Total operating expenses (34,381,480) (38,323,964) (55,612,805) (7,106,250)
             
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 10,724,437  7,194,275  11,359,496  1,451,526 
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)            
Interest income 327  143,352  1,416,354  180,983 
Interest expense (1,676) (7,151) (2,028) (259)
Gain (loss) from foreign currency exchange 452  143,450  (20,846) (2,664)
Government grants 452,250       
Other income, net 4,588    818  105 
Total other income, net 455,941  279,651  1,394,298  178,165 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 11,180,378  7,473,926  12,753,794  1,629,691 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (1,739,988) (1,181,056) (2,817,000) (359,959)
NET INCOME 9,440,390  6,292,870  9,936,794  1,269,732 
             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES            
Basic and diluted (1) 16,000,000  16,000,000  16,000,000  16,000,000 
EARNINGS PER SHARE            
Basic and diluted 0.59  0.39  0.62  0.08 
             


 (1)Giving retroactive effect to the 160,000-for-1 share split effected on May 10, 2023.

  

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  
  For the Years ended March 31, 
  2022  2023  2024  2024 
  HKD  HKD  HKD  US$ 
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net income 9,440,390  6,292,870  9,936,794  1,269,732 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
Depreciation of plant and equipment 20,433  13,924  4,868  622 
Amortization of right-of-use asset 17,095  102,573  85,477  10,922 
Gain from unrealized foreign currency translation (452) 178,454  (61,043) (7,799)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable, net (4,060,535) (907,711) (7,755,205) (990,967)
Merchandise inventories, net 1,947,812    (1,855,686) (237,121)
Prepayments (90,000) (5,000) 90,000  11,500 
Long-term deposits (17,200) (5,200) 18,000  2,300 
Accounts payable 130,100  (119,019) (5,441) (695)
Accounts payable - related party 1,035,048  4,682,655  15,554,384  1,987,552 
Accruals   566,078  402,540  51,437 
Contract liabilities   1,705,854  (697,439) (89,119)
Operating lease obligation (16,324) (100,849) (87,972) (11,241)
Taxes payables (177,423) (1,442,797) 119,002  15,206 
Net cash provided by operating activities 8,228,944  10,961,832  15,748,279  2,012,329 
Cash flows from investing activities            
Purchase of property and equipment (11,700)      
Repayment by the director 2,215,728  1,444,872  846,860  108,212 
Net cash provided by investing activities 2,204,028  1,444,872  846,860  108,212 
Cash flows from financing activities            
Deferred initial public offering cost   (3,176,871) (2,075,897) (265,260)
Dividend payments (1,558,000)      
Net cash used in financing activities (1,558,000) (3,176,871) (2,075,897) (265,260)
Change in cash 8,874,972  9,229,833  14,519,242  1,855,281 
Effect of foreign exchange on cash   (157,725) 3,844  491 
Cash at the beginning of the year 3,415,500  12,290,472  21,362,580  2,729,728 
Cash at the end of the year 12,290,472  21,362,580  35,885,666  4,585,500 
             
Supplementary cash flow information            
Cash paid for income tax 2,144,284  2,619,407  2,697,998  344,752 
Cash paid for interest expense        

