Global Radiation Dose Management Market Report 2024-2032: Strategies, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio, and Sales Analysis of Bayer, Koninklijke Philips, Thermo Fisher Scientific, McKesson, and Cerner

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Dose Management Market Report by Product & Service Modality End Users Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Radiation Dose Management Market is expected to reach a total of US$ 1 billion by 2032 from US$ 330.87 million in 2023, at compound annual growth rate of 13.13% starting from 2024 to 2032. The increase is due to factors such as; increase in prevalence of diseases such as Cancer, fast growth in the health sector, and the investment in research and development.





Market Insights Analyzed

Increasing Use of Diagnostic Imaging

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Rising Awareness of Radiation Risks

Technological Advancements

China Radiation Dose Management Market



The market for radiation dose management is established in China, and is rapidly growing due to several factors. Use of the modern technologies of medical imaging for example the CT scans and the X-rays have enabled more patients to seek the technologies due to awareness of radiation related dangers. The management of radiation dose is being incorporated effectively by healthcare facilities. The sustained growth of demands on improving the medical infrastructure and the active regulation of radiation safety promote market development.

Innovations in dose meter applications and Tracking systems enables the healthcare practitioners to meet dose measurement accuracy and regulation standards. With the advancement of the China healthcare industry, and considering the fact that radiation dose management market plays an important role in enhancing patient care and safety, it is expected to deliver steady growth in the future.



Global Radiation Dose Management Company News

September 2023: Qaelum NV and I-MED Radiology Network teamed up to expand Qaelum's DOSE and FOQA throughout the ANZ area.

May 2023: Carestream Health has released the new DRX-LC Detector, which is intended to increase productivity for taking long-length orthopedic images while also enhancing picture quality, patient comfort, and diagnostic confidence.

February 2023: Carestream Health and Robarts Research Institute collaborated to enhance and exhibit the clinical utility of dual-energy, digital X-ray, and digital tomosynthesis technologies. Patients with pulmonary and cardiothoracic disorders might have better results.

Product & Service - Market Breakup in 2 Viewpoints

Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Radiation Dose Management Services

Modality - Market Breakup in 4 Viewpoints

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Mammography

Nuclear Medicine

End Users - Market Breakup in 3 Viewpoints

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care settings

Others

Geography - Market Breakup of 23 Countries

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Analysis

Bayer AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Company Insights

Overview

Strategy & Recent Developments

Product Portfolio

Sales Analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hm9ao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment