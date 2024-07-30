Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 30 July 2024
Announcement no. 38/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|214,552
|18,727,231
|22 July 2024
|1,000
|78.90
|78,900
|23 July 2024
|1,000
|80.13
|80,130
|24 July 2024
|1,000
|81.13
|81,130
|25 July 2024
|980
|81.05
|79,429
|26 July 2024
|1,000
|81.14
|81,140
|29 July 2024
|800
|81.75
|65,400
|Accumulated under the programme
|220,332
|87.11
|19,193,360
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|478,860
|5.66%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment